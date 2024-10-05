The question of whether the Seattle Seahawks should extend Geno Smith and DK Metcalf after this season already figured to be a major talking point this fall.

With both players off to exceptional starts in 2024, that debate is already picking up steam. Smith led the NFL in passing yards through the first four weeks, while Metcalf ranked third in receiving yards and just became the first player in franchise history with three consecutive 100-yard receiving games.

During an appearance Wednesday on Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob, ESPN’s Field Yates was asked for his thoughts on whether Smith and Metcalf are worth the massive price the Seahawks would have to pay to keep them in the Emerald City long-term.

Geno Smith

Smith, now in his third year as Seattle’s starter, has played like one of the league’s top quarterbacks this season. Prior to the beginning of Week 5 on Thursday night, Smith led the NFL with 1,182 passing yards, ranked second with a 72.3% completion rate and had thrown for a league-high 57 first downs.

Smith has once again showed a knack for coming through in the clutch, directing a comeback win over the New England Patriots in Week 2. And he threw for a career-high 395 yards against the Detroit Lions on Monday night, delivering a slew of key plays to help keep the short-handed Seahawks within striking distance until the final minutes.

Smith has thrown four interceptions, but at least two of his picks were a product of pressure from the opposing pass rush. The 33-year-old Smith has put up big numbers despite being under frequent duress, having been pressured the third-most times of any quarterback in the league.

“Geno Smith is playing incredible football,” Yates said. “I know it’s not perfect. The numbers may not say it’s been All-Pro level, but I do think he is playing even better than the numbers might suggest. And it’s been very, very good.”

Smith has two seasons left on a three-year, $75 million deal that he signed in March 2023, according to OverTheCap.com. However, he doesn’t have any guaranteed money in his contract after this season, meaning he’s essentially playing on a year-to-year deal.

If Smith were to ink a new contract with Seattle, it would be for considerably more than his current $25 million-per-year average.

Last month, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott signed a record-breaking four-year, $240 million contract extension that’s worth an NFL-leading $60 million per year. Prescott is one of nine QBs who currently have annual averages above $50 million, according to OverTheCap. The others are Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence, Green Bay’s Jordan Love, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, Detroit’s Jared Goff, the Chargers’ Justin Herbert, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts.

Smith ranks just 20th in yearly average among quarterbacks, despite performing like a top-10 or top-15 QB since taking over as Seattle’s starter. He ranked seventh in ESPN’s QBR metric in 2022, 14th in 2023 and is ninth this season.

Smith turns 34 next week, but having spent so much of his career as a backup, he hasn’t endured the wear and tear of most quarterbacks his age.

“I think Geno absolutely deserves it,” Yates said. “He’s been excellent. He doesn’t have nearly the tread on his tires that most people of his age or his experience do. So I think Geno is unquestionably worth that big jump. It’s so hard to forecast what a contract would look like for him if we’re talking a year out and not knowing how many other quarterbacks will have new deals in place by then.

“But as we know, what typically happens is that if you are the quarterback who is next up to get paid, you’re going to be pretty darn close to the top of the heap. We have seen it time and again. To me, I absolutely think that Geno is worth extending once that point comes – probably later on (at the) end of this season going into this upcoming offseason.”

DK Metcalf

Metcalf is on pace for the best season of his six-year NFL career. Prior to the start of Week 5 on Thursday night, he ranked third in receiving yardage with 24 catches for 366 yards and two touchdowns.

After a quiet Week 1, Metcalf had 129 yards and a TD against the Patriots in Week 2, followed by 104 yards and a TD against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. He then had 104 receiving yards on Monday night against the Lions, making him the only receiver in Seattle’s 49-year franchise history to reach the century mark in three consecutive games.

Metcalf has had a highly productive start to his career, having totaled 5,332 receiving yards and 43 TD catches through his first five seasons prior to this fall. However, his career-high 1,303 yards in 2020 was the only time he has finished in the top 10 in receiving yardage. After ranking seventh in receiving yards that year, he was 27th in 2021, 16th in 2022 and 18th in 2023.

Nearly one-quarter of the way through the 2024 campaign, Grubb seems to be doing a better job than previous offensive coordinators of maximizing Metcalf’s rare combination of size, strength and speed.

“DK’s a superstar,” Yates said. “He is as physically dominant perhaps as any wide receiver in the entire NFL. We’ve seen it so far this season, right? I mean, the guy feels like he’s on pace for his best season ever with back-to-back-to-back 100-yard receiving games, with a touchdown in two out of those three. So I’ve been really impressed with DK.”

The 26-year-old Metcalf has two seasons left on a three-year, $72 million contract extension he signed in July 2022. That means this next offseason might be when they have to make a decision about his long-term future.

Given the state of wide receiver contracts, Metcalf’s next deal could very well be through the roof – whether it comes in Seattle or elsewhere. Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson reset the receiver market with a four-year, $140 million extension in June that’s worth $35 million per year. Dallas Cowboys star wideout CeeDee Lamb followed with a four-year, $136 million extension in August that’s worth $34 million annually.

Metcalf’s $24 million-per-year average currently ranks 13th among NFL receivers, according to OverTheCap.

“I don’t get too bogged down into who is the very best versus who’s the second or third- best,” Yates said. “I tend to think of these guys in categories. And I think that DK Metcalf is an excellent, true number-one wide receiver.

“So if the debate is do you pay a player like that or do you not, I tend to think that the answer is fairly cut and dry for me. … I think DK Metcalf is 100 percent the kind of foundational piece that I would be looking to keep around for a long, long time.”

