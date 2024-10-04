Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners send prospect to Rays to complete Arozarena trade

Oct 4, 2024, 3:52 PM

Seattle Mariners LF Randy Arozarena...

Randy Arozarena of the Seattle Mariners gestures after hitting a solo home run during a 2024 game. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Mariners’ trade for left fielder Randy Arozarena is now complete.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan: The 3 positions Seattle Mariners need to address

The team announced Friday that minor league starting pitcher Ty Cummings is headed to the Tampa Bay Rays as the player to be named later from the July 26 deal that also sent outfielder Aidan Smith and right-handed starting pitcher Brody Hopkins to the Rays in exchange for Arozarena.

Cummings, 22, was a seventh-round pick out of Campbell University in 2023. He’s outside of Seattle’s top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.

In 25 starts with High-A Everett this season, Cummings went 4-5 with a 4.17 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 124 strikeouts over 116 2/3 inning pitched. Opponents batted .263 off the right-hander.

Smith, 20, is now the No. 9 prospect and Hopkins, 22, the No. 12 prospect in the Rays’ organization.

The Mariners made the deal for Arozarena, a 2023 All-Star selection, with hopes he’d help spark a struggling offense that played a major factor in the team squandering a 10-game lead in the American League West. However, Seattle still fell short of the playoffs at 85-77 and finished one game behind the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers for the second and third wild card berths.

In 54 games after the trade to Seattle, Arozarena slashed .231/.356/.377 with 14 doubles, five home runs, 23 RBIs, four stolen bases, 28 walks and 68 strikeouts.

Arozarena is under club control through the 2026 season.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Mariners name Kevin Martinez as president of business operations
• Morosi: What the Mariners’ priority should be this offseason
• Mariners Stats: Where players, team finished on leaderboards
• Morosi: How Mariners can approach contracts of struggling vets
• Mariners manager Dan Wilson reflects on stretch run, looks ahead
• The key things Dipoto said about Seattle Mariners’ offseason plans

