The Seattle Seahawks are set to have at least two important defenders return to action on Sunday against the New York Giants.

After having five key defensive players miss Monday’s game against the Detroit Lions last week, the Seahawks ruled out just two players Friday for Sunday’s home game against the New York Giants. Two more were listed as questionable.

Defensive tackles Byron Murphy II (hamstring) and Cameron Young (knee) are out for the matchup with New York.

Outside linebacker Boye Mafe (knee) and safety Julian Love (thigh) were both listed as questionable.

That means defensive ends Leonard Williams, inside linebacker Jerome Baker and outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu – all of whom missed the game against Detroit – are not carrying injury designations into the game. But head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters after Friday’s practice that Nwosu, who missed the first four games with an MCL sprain suffered in the preseason finale, still may not play.

Macdonald declined to say whether Mafe or Love will play against the Giants, according to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.

Murphy will be out for the second straight week after suffering a hamstring injury in Seattle’s Week 3 win over Miami.

Young, a second-year pro, was designated for return to practice from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Wednesday. He has been out since suffering a knee injury near the end of the 2023 season. The Seahawks have a 21-day window to activate Young or he will go back to the PUP list for the remainder of the season.

Mafe missed last week’s game against Detroit with the same injury. Love started against the Lions but exited the contest early with a thigh injury and did not return. Mafe was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice, while Love was a full participant.

