Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Injury Report: 2 players out, key defenders to return

Oct 4, 2024, 2:06 PM | Updated: 2:30 pm

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams NFL Free Agency...

Leonard Williams of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a tackle in 2023. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

(Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks are set to have at least two important defenders return to action on Sunday against the New York Giants.

Macdonald previews Seahawks’ Week 5 game vs Giants

After having five key defensive players miss Monday’s game against the Detroit Lions last week, the Seahawks ruled out just two players Friday for Sunday’s home game against the New York Giants. Two more were listed as questionable.

Defensive tackles Byron Murphy II (hamstring) and Cameron Young (knee) are out for the matchup with New York.

Outside linebacker Boye Mafe (knee) and safety Julian Love (thigh) were both listed as questionable.

That means defensive ends Leonard Williams, inside linebacker Jerome Baker and outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu – all of whom missed the game against Detroit – are not carrying injury designations into the game. But head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters after Friday’s practice that Nwosu, who missed the first four games with an MCL sprain suffered in the preseason finale, still may not play.

Related: Seahawks’ next opponent rules out standout rookie WR

Macdonald declined to say whether Mafe or Love will play against the Giants, according to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.

Murphy will be out for the second straight week after suffering a hamstring injury in Seattle’s Week 3 win over Miami.

Young, a second-year pro, was designated for return to practice from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Wednesday. He has been out since suffering a knee injury near the end of the 2023 season. The Seahawks have a 21-day window to activate Young or he will go back to the PUP list for the remainder of the season.

Mafe missed last week’s game against Detroit with the same injury. Love started against the Lions but exited the contest early with a thigh injury and did not return. Mafe was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice, while Love was a full participant.

More on Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants

• Injury Update: What shape are Seahawks in going into Week 5?
• Rost: Five numbers to know for Seahawks’ matchup vs Giants
• How is Seattle Seahawks’ battle at right guard going after Week 4?
• Schlereth on Seahawks: ‘They’re better than I thought they were’
• Seahawks still flash potential despite failing in first test of ’24

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith DK Metcalf pregame handshake 2022...

Cameron Van Til

Should Seahawks extend Geno, DK? ESPN’s Field Yates weighs in

ESPN's Field Yates gives his take on whether the Seattle Seahawks should give contract extensions to Geno Smith and DK Metcalf next offseason.

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams NFL Free Agency...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks Injury Report: 2 players out, key defenders to return

Two defensive tackles were ruled out for the game against the New York Giants, but the Seattle Seahawks are getting some key pieces back.

10 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks opponent Malik Nabers...

The Associated Press

Seahawks’ next opponent rules out standout rookie WR

New York's Malik Nabers, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 draft, has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

12 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald...

Zac Hereth

Macdonald previews Seahawks’ Week 5 game vs Giants

The Seattle Seahawks' head coach discusses what he sees in the New York Giants, injuries to both teams and more with Steve Raible.

13 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks celebrated interception...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Five numbers to know for Seahawks’ matchup vs Giants

Seattle Sports' Stacy Rost digs into five interesting stats for the Seattle Seahawks' game against the New York Giants.

14 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith...

Tim Booth

Seahawks look to rebound from first loss on short rest vs Giants

The Seattle Seahawks host the New York Giants six days after a tough Monday night loss against the Detroit Lions.

1 day ago

Seahawks Injury Report: 2 players out, key defenders to return