The Seattle Mariners’ farm system keeps earning accolades, but it also saw its number of top-100 prospects drop in the latest MLB Pipeline update.

Pipeline released its most recent rankings Thursday. Five Mariners farmhands were in the top 100, down from six in the prior rankings.

However, two Seattle prospects were recognized with selections to Pipeline’s Prospect Team of the Year.

Outfielder Lazaro Montes (Seattle’s No. 3 prospect and No. 47 overall) was a first-team selection. The slugging left-handed hitter slashed .288/.397/.484 with 21 home runs, 105 RBIs, 78 walks, 128 strikeouts and a 138 wRC+ over 116 games between time with Single-A Modesto and High-A Everett.

Here’s what Pipeline had to say about the the 19-year-old Montes:

Thought to be one of the most powerful hitters in the 2022 international signing class, Montes has lived up to advanced billing and hit everywhere he’s been. That included making his way from Single-A, where he posted a .309/.411/.527 line, to High-A as a teenager. He finished tied for third among all Minor Leaguers with his 105 RBIs and even cut his strikeout rate a bit in 2024 while still drawing a ton of walks.

Second baseman Michael Arroyo (Seattle’s No. 12 prospect) was named to the second team. Arroyo, a right-handed hitter, produced a .285/.400/.509 slash line with 23 home runs, 89 RBIs, 73 walks, 136 strikeouts and a 148 wRC+ over 120 games between Modesto and Everett.

Here’s what Pipeline said about the 19-year-old Arroyo.

After making it to full-season ball in his U.S. debut in 2023, Arroyo returned to Single-A to start the year and moved up a level after 60 games and was third among full-season second baseman with his 148 wRC+ and .910 OPS.

The Mariners recently named Montes the organization’s Ken Griffey Jr. Hitter of the Year, and Arroyo the Edgar Martinez “Dominate The Zone” Tournament Award.

First baseman Tyler Locklear was the Seattle prospect who fell from top-100 list. The 23-year-old started the season with Double-A Arkansas and had a brief stint with Triple-A Tacoma before being promoted to the big leagues in June. But Locklear struggled to hit consistently in the majors and was sent back to Triple-A after just 15 days. He was called up again for a week in July before spending the rest of the season in Tacoma.

In 16 major league games, Locklear slashed .156/.224/.311 with two home runs and three RBIs and posted 40.8% strikeout rate. In 111 games between Arkansas and Tacoma, he had a .272/.382/.468 slash line with 16 home runs, 67 RBIs, 62 walks and 125 strikeouts.

Here’s what Pipeline said about moving Locklear outside of its top 100:

Locklear shows impressive raw pop but managed just a .430 slugging percentage and 103 wRC+ in 70 games at Triple-A.

Mariners in the top 100

Here are the five Seattle prospects in top 100:

27. Colt Emerson

38. Cole Young

47. Lazaro Montes

49. Harry Ford

66. Felnin Celesten

M’s top 10

Here is the updated top 10 prospects in the farm system, with position, age and expected MLB arrival team, per Pipeline:

1. Colt Emerson, SS, 19, 2026

2. Cole Young, SS/2B, 21, 2025

3. Lazaro Montes, OF, 19, 2026

4. Harry Ford, C, 21, 2025

5. Felnin Celesten, SS, 19, 2028

6. Tyler Locklear, 1B, 23, 2024

7. Jurrangelo Cijntje, RHP/LHP, 21, 2027

8. Ryan Sloan, RHP, 18, 2028

9. Jonny Farmelo, OF, 19, 2027

10. Logan Evans, RHP, 23, 2026

