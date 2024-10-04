Close
STACY ROST

Rost: Five numbers to know for Seahawks’ matchup vs Giants

Oct 4, 2024, 9:15 AM

BY STACY ROST


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks are back home for back-to-back games this week. First up: a Sunday matchup against the struggling New York Giants. Seattle knows better than anyone though that you can’t look past a down team. So here are some numbers to get you ready for the Seahawks’ Week 5 game against the New York Giants.

Seahawks look to rebound from first loss on short rest vs Giants

6 — The total number of touchdowns from the Giants through four weeks. The team has almost as many interceptions (3). That’s not just passing touchdowns — of which Geno Smith also has four — but total scores. Seattle has twice as many and is still only ninth in points per game (25.5), while the Giants are 29th (15.0).

35 — The total number of targets for rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers so far this season. He became the first player in league history to record at least 25 receptions and three touchdowns in his first four games. He’s the Giants’ best offensive weapon and it’s not close, which is why his health status ahead of Sunday’s game was the No. 1 focus for New York fans. They got bad news Friday morning when head coach Brian Daboll announced that Nabers will be out. That leaves the Giants with Wan’Dale Robinson (194 yards, one touchdown) and Darius Slayton (122 yards). The former is dealing with a heel injury and was limited in practice this week. In better news — for the Giants, at least — running back Devin Singletary returned to practice and appears more likely to suit up.

3 — The total number of takeaways for the Seahawks this year. Seattle’s minus-3 turnover differential is 28th in the league (worse than New York’s minus-2 differential). The Seahawks have shown real improvement defensively, particularly with tackling, so this isn’t a knock on what feels like a sincere step forward. But it is meant to point out that after what was a stellar day with takeaways against the Broncos in Week 1, the Seahawks’ defense hasn’t recorded a single takeaway since. The good news: Quarterback Daniel Jones is coming off a two-interception performance in Week 4.

4.0 — The number of sacks for second-year outside linebacker Derick Hall so far. It’s an encouraging development for a deep that desperately needed depth in its front seven. The Seahawks had a more encouraging practice report after being short six defensive starters against the Lions: While Byron Murphy (hamstring) remained out, linebacker Jerome Baker (hamstring), Uchenna Nwosu (knee), defensive end Leonard Williams (ribs) and linebacker Boye Mafe (knee) were all limited.

17-12 — Oh this old thing? It’s the final score of a Giants win over the Seahawks back in 2020 when a Colt McCoy-led squad came to Lumen Field and beat a Seahawks team that had been undefeated at home. They didn’t do anything special; McCoy was 13-of-22 for 105 yards, one touchdown and one interception. But they managed to break out on the ground (135 rushing yards for Wayne Gallman) and get to the passer, with five sacks of Russell Wilson. It’ll serve as your unwelcome reminder that any team, any week, can upset in the NFL.

Rost: Five numbers to know for Seahawks’ matchup vs Giants