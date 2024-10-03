The UW Huskies have had a frustrating season thus far, sitting at 3-2 overall after dropping two of their last three games.

Not exactly a time when you’d expect the Dawgs to knock off the No. 10 team in the country in what will be a rematch of last season’s College Football Playoff title game, is it?

CFP title rematch now Big Ten game as Huskies host No. 10 Michigan

Well, don’t rule it out. FOX college football analyst Brock Huard certainly isn’t.

The former UW quarterback explained why he believes in Washington for Saturday’s huge matchup at Huskuy Stadium in the latest edition of Dawg Talk for Seattle Sports.

The big point: While the Huskies’ own miscues were a glaring problem in their losses to WSU and Rutgers, what Huard is seeing schematically and on the stat sheet from first-year UW head coach Jedd Fisch’s team tells a different story than the record.

“This is a 3-2 football team that very easily could be a 5-0 football team,” Huard said. “And I know, ‘coulda, shoulda, woulda.’ That’s just not sports, that’s not football in particular, but it is just the reality. … I think this scheme right now has been awesome. I think Jedd Fisch’s offensive scheme and I think (defensive coordinator) Steve Belichick’s defensive scheme have absolutely been on point.”

Huard is especially impressed by the offense, pointing to Denzel Boston’s seven touchdown receptions, which rank second in the nation, as well as Boston and fellow wide receiver Giles Jackson both ranking in the top 15 in catches. And of course there’s the person throwing to them, quarterback Will Rogers, who ranks fourth in completion percentage and has thrown 10 touchdowns with no interceptions.

For a team that saw QB Michael Penix Jr. and receivers Rome Odunze, Ja’Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan all move on to the NFL after last year, the Huskies are still quite potent on offense.

“You know, I really wondered with Rome Odunze and all of the big threats leaving the building, would this offense be explosive enough?” Huard said. “Could these receivers and these new running backs – Jonah Coleman in particular – could they be explosive enough? Did Will Rogers have enough arm to be explosive enough? And right now, (they’re) fourth in the country in plays of 10-plus yards. In a pro-style system, (that’s) super impressive.”

Dawgs in a “great spot”

What the Huskies can do is only half of the equation of Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. game on NBC, and Michigan is ranked No. 10 for a reason. Still, Huard believes enough in what the Huskies have shown to think they could send the Wolverines (4-1) back to Ann Arbor with their second loss of the season.

“I know Michigan is going to run and run and run unapologetically, and that’s what they do. I know their quarterback, Alex Orji, is not the greatest passer. … I know that the oddsmakers have this as a three-point game – that is it, that’s all that Michigan is favored – because they too look at these metrics. They too look at these next level numbers and see all of the good things that Washington is doing statistically. In fact, ESPN’s FPI (Football Power Index) has the Huskies as favorites in this – 57% chance of winning this game on Saturday night. And frankly, so do I.

“I think the Huskies are in a great spot. I think they’re a dangerous animal. I think they know, in watching the tape, that they’re better than 3-2, and in their minds they are better than Wazzu and better than Rutgers. And the best way to rid that thought in those two losses is exactly (by beating) the team that’s coming into the building Saturday night.”

Huard added that he expects an “electric” atmosphere at Husky Stadium, and that’s only going to help UW.

“It’s going to be some must-see TV, and I know the Huskies don’t even have a good shot of winning this game. To me, they play their game and they just stop the run to any degree, I think they come out of this winners, which would be a big, big step for Jedd Fisch, for the recruiting, and for the momentum that is going to be needed here in the second half of a very, very difficult season.”

Catch a new edition of Dawg Talk with Brock Huard weekly in podcast form or on the Seattle Sports YouTube channel. Listen to or watch this week’s edition, which includes a conversation with Michigan legend Jon Jansen, in either of the players above in this post.

