The Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants meet up in Week 5 of the NFL season, and their situations are different in a few ways.

Injury Update: What shape are Seahawks in going into Week 5?

For one, the Seahawks are leading the NFC West with a 3-1 record, whereas the 1-3 Giants are in last place in the NFC East.

But on the flip side, the Seahawks are operating on a short week after playing on Monday Night Football, while the Giants will be well rested having last played on Thursday, Sept. 26. And not only that, but the Seahawks are heading into an even shorter week, as they will meet the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers next Thursday, Oct. 10.

Here’s a look at all the information you need to know going into the Week 5 battle between the Seahawks and Giants.

Week 5: Seattle Seahawks (3-1) vs. New York Giants (1-3)

• When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6

• TV broadcast: CBS (KIRO 7 in Seattle)

• TV announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Jason McCourty (analyst)

• Seahawks Radio broadcast: Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

• Seahawks Radio streaming: Seattle Sports app, KIRO Newsradio app, official Seahawks app

• Seahawks Radio announcers: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (analyst) and Jen Mueller (sideline)

If you are more than 100 miles from Seattle, click here to find the nearest Seahawks Radio Network affiliate. For details on streaming Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

Pregame and postgame

• Seahawks Radio Pregame starts at 10 a.m. Sunday

• Seahawks Radio Postgame airs for three hours after the game.

• Pregame/halftime/postgame analysts: Michael Bumpus, Ray Roberts, Brian Walters, Paul Moyer

Uniform combos

• Seahawks: Navy jerseys, pants and helmets

The Week 5 uniform combo. Navy on ⬆️ Navy on ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uHzmdhfVtG — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 2, 2024

• Giants: White jerseys and pants, blue helmets

History

The Seahawks and Giants will meet for the third straight season, with Seattle having won each of the past two years against New York, including by a 24-3 score in October 2023.

The Seahawks have a slight advantage in the all-time series against the Giants with a 11-10 record.

Dating back to 2011, Seattle has won six of its last seven matchups with New York.

Looking backwards and forwards

• Week 4: The Giants fell at home to the Dallas Cowboys 20-15 on Thursday Night Football. The Seahawks suffered their first loss of the year 42-29 to the Lions in Detroit on Monday Night Football.

• Week 6: The Seahawks have another short week ahead with the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers (2-2) coming to town for a 5:15 p.m. Thursday Night Football game on Oct. 10. The Giants will also be in primetime, hosting the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) in the Oct. 13 Sunday Night Football matchup.

