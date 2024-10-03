Injury Update: What shape are Seahawks in going into Week 5?
Oct 3, 2024, 1:20 PM
The Seattle Seahawks were banged up for their Week 4 contest in Detroit against the Lions, and it showed – particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
Giants’ star rookie WR misses practice ahead of playing Seahawks
Seattle went into the Monday night game missing four starters on defense, and they lost another in the first half when safety Julian Love suffered a quad injury. Detroit went on to win 42-29, handing the Seahawks their first loss of the season.
With the 3-1 Seahawks now gearing up on a short week for a home game Sunday against the New York Giants (1-3), is their injury situation improving? We got an idea with the first practice report of the week, and it is looking better – not that that’s saying much.
First, the bad news.
Defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, Seattle’s 2024 first-round pick, did not practice Wednesday with a hamstring issue that kept him out of action all last week including the game at Detroit. Outside linebacker Boye Mafe, who has a knee injury, is in the same boat. Linebacker Tyrel Dodson, who has played in all four games this season, also didn’t participate with both ankle and shoulder injuries.
The last player on the DNP list was Johnathan Hankins, though his reason was non-injury related.
The better news is that veteran defensive end Leonard Williams (ribs) and linebacker Jerome Baker (hamstring), who both missed Monday’s game, were limited participants. That was also the case with Love, who coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday he thinks is “doing OK” with his quad issue.
And perhaps the best news is that outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu was listed as a practice participant (in a limited capacity) for the first time this year after missing Seattle’s opening four games with a knee injury suffered in the preseason.
The Seahawks also had seven other played listed who were full participants in Wednesday’s practice report.
Seattle Seahawks injury report
Did not participate
DT Byron Murphy II – hamstring
LB Jerome Baker – ankle/shoulder
DT Johnathan Hankins – NIR/personal
OLB Boye Mofe – knee
Limited participants
TE Pharoah Brown – foot/knee
TE Noah Fant – toe
WR Tyler Lockett – thigh
TE Brady Russell – shoulder
LB Jerome Baker – hamstring
FS Julian Love – thigh
LB Uchenna Nwosu – knee
DE Leonard Williams – ribs
NT Cameron Young – knee
Full participants
G Anthony Bradford – knee
WR DK Metcalf – hand
RB Kenneth Walker III – oblique
OLB Derick Hall – hip
SS Rayshawn Jenkins – hand
LB Tyrice Knight – knee
SS K’Von Wallace – shoulder
The Seahawks and New York Giants will play at 1:25 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field.
