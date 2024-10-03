Close
GONZAGA

Gonzaga’s Mark Few named winner of Legends of Coaching award

Oct 3, 2024, 9:36 AM | Updated: 9:52 am

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, right, and Kentucky head coach John Calipari in 2022. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mark Few of Gonzaga has been named the John R. Wooden Award Legends of Coaching winner.

The selection of the longtime Bulldogs head coach was announced Tuesday by Craig Impelman, Wooden’s grandson-in-law, at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

The award recognizes coaches who exemplify Wooden’s high standard of success and personal integrity. Honorees are selected based on character, success on the court, graduation rate of athletes in their basketball program and coaching philosophy.

Few will receive the award on April 11 at the LA Athletic Club.

Few owns the highest winning percentage (83%) among coaches in his 25 seasons at Gonzaga, where he is 715-143.

Gonzaga opens the 2024-25 season on Nov. 4 at the Spokane Arena against Baylor in a rematch of the 2021 national championship game. Both the Zags and Bears are appearing regularly in the top 10 by media outlets for the upcoming men’s college basketball season.

Seattle Sports staff made additions to this post.

