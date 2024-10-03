Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Minoungou scores 1st MLS goal, Sounders beat Whitecaps 3-0

Oct 2, 2024, 9:50 PM | Updated: 10:38 pm

YouTube video
The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Georgi Minoungou scored his first MLS goal, Albert Rusnák added a goal and an assist and the Seattle Sounders beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 Wednesday night.

Seattle Sounders 3, Vancouver Whitecaps 0: Match detail

The 22-year-old Minoungou opened the scoring in the 14th minute. Rusnák played a corner kick that was headed by Jordan Morris at the near post and tapped into the net by Minoungou at the back post to give Seattle (15-9-8) a 1-0 lead.

The Sounders have five wins and just one loss in seven games since returning from the Leagues Cup break and has outscored its opponents 15-5 during that span.

Rusnák converted from the penalty spot in the 65th minute and then, on the counter-attack, set up Paul Rothrock for a finish from the left side of the area that gave Seattle a 3-0 lead in the 67th.

Vancouver (13-10-8) is winless in each of its last four games.

Stefan Frei had three saves for the Sounders.

Vancouver’s Fafà Picault, who was shown a yellow card in the 46th minute, was shown a red card in the 88th.

The Sounders have two remaining games before the playoffs: Saturday at the Colorado Rapids, and the season finale in Seattle against the Portland Timbers on Oct. 19.

Last time: Seattle Sounders beat Dynamo after clinching playoff berth

Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle Sounders Georgi Minoungou...

The Associated Press

Minoungou scores 1st MLS goal, Sounders beat Whitecaps 3-0

Georgi Minoungou scored his first MLS goal, Albert Rusnák added a goal and an assist and the Seattle Sounders beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0.

4 hours ago

Seattle Sounders Paul Rothrock Houston Dynamo Sept. 28 2024...

The Associated Press

Sounders beat Dynamo 1-0 after clinching playoff berth

Paul Rothrock scored an early goal and Stefan Frei posted a shutout as the playoff-bound Seattle Sounders beat the Houston Dynamo 1-0.

4 days ago

Seattle Sounders Jordan Morris...

The Associated Press

Jordan Morris scores twice but Sounders tie San Jose 2-2

Jordan Morris scored two first-half goals, but the Seattle Sounders settled for a 2-2 tie with San Jose after Paul Marie's score in the 89th minute.

14 days ago

Seattle Sounders Paul Rothrock Jackson Ragen...

The Associated Press

Ragen, Rothrock score as Sounders beat Sporting KC 2-0

Jackson Ragen and Paul Rothrock each scored a goal Sunday to help the Seattle Sounders beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0.

17 days ago

Seattle Sounders Albert Rusnak...

The Associated Press

Albert Rusnák nets hat trick as Sounders rout Crew 4-0

Albert Rusnák scored three goals, Jordan Morris added a goal and an assist, and the Seattle Sounders rolled past the Columbus Crew 4-0.

25 days ago

Paul Rothrock Seattle Sounders...

The Associated Press

Sounders blanked by Timbers in 1-0 loss

The Seattle Sounders fall behind in the first half and can't answer back against the rival Portland Timbers.

1 month ago

Minoungou scores 1st MLS goal, Sounders beat Whitecaps 3-0