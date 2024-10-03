VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Georgi Minoungou scored his first MLS goal, Albert Rusnák added a goal and an assist and the Seattle Sounders beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old Minoungou opened the scoring in the 14th minute. Rusnák played a corner kick that was headed by Jordan Morris at the near post and tapped into the net by Minoungou at the back post to give Seattle (15-9-8) a 1-0 lead.

The Sounders have five wins and just one loss in seven games since returning from the Leagues Cup break and has outscored its opponents 15-5 during that span.

Rusnák converted from the penalty spot in the 65th minute and then, on the counter-attack, set up Paul Rothrock for a finish from the left side of the area that gave Seattle a 3-0 lead in the 67th.

Vancouver (13-10-8) is winless in each of its last four games.

Stefan Frei had three saves for the Sounders.

Vancouver’s Fafà Picault, who was shown a yellow card in the 46th minute, was shown a red card in the 88th.

The Sounders have two remaining games before the playoffs: Saturday at the Colorado Rapids, and the season finale in Seattle against the Portland Timbers on Oct. 19.

