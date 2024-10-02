Giants’ star rookie WR misses practice ahead of playing Seahawks

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Rookie Malik Nabers, who leads the NFL in receptions after four games, missed the New York Giants practice on Wednesday because of a concussion just four days before they play the Seahawks.

Coach Brian Daboll said the No. 6 overall pick in the draft was still in the early stages of the concussion protocol and his status for the Giants’ game Sunday at NFC West-leading Seattle (3-1) is uncertain.

Nabers was hurt late in the 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. He had a career-best 12 catches for 115 yards before being hurt trying to catch a pass in front of the Giants’ bench.

“We’ll just take it day by day with him,” Daboll said before the Giants (1-3) held their first practice since the game. “Really, other than that, I have no update other than he’s in the protocol and just hope he continues to get better.”

Nabers has 35 receptions, five more than No. 2 Nico Collins of Houston. The LSU product is second with 386 yards and tied for third with three touchdown receptions. He is the first player in the NFL to have that combination of numbers through his four games.

His 35 receptions are the second-highest four-game total to start a career. Puka Nacua of the Rams had 39 catches in his first four games in 2023.

“There’s no doubt he’s been a big part of our offense so far and someone who we’ve counted on in a lot of spots,” quarterback Daniel Jones said. “So, it’ll change a little bit. But the guys we got out there, we have a lot of confidence in them winning their matchups and getting open. I know we’ll play well.”

Second-year receiver Jalin Hyatt will get more work in practice with the first team, Daboll said.

“I think we got a lot of guys who can make plays,” Jones said. “We’ve said that really through training camp up till now and guys stepped up today and made plays. We’ll see what happens with Malik through the week, but confident in all our guys.”

Nabers has been targeted on 52 of the Giants 145 total pass attempts, with the 35.9% the highest in the NFL.

Wan’Dale Robinson, whose 26 catches is second on the Giants and fifth in the league, was added to the injured report Wednesday with a heel injury. He practiced on a limited basis.

Starting running back Devin Singletary (groin) did not practice along with cornerbacks Dru Phillips and Adoree Jackson, who had calf injuries against the Browns in Week 3.

The New York Giants play the Seattle Seahawks at 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks Radio Network broadcast will air on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, and the Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and official Seahawks apps beginning at 10 a.m. with the pregame show. For details on how to hear Seahawks radio broadcasts from Seattle Sports, click here.

