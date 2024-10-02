The Seattle Seahawks and their quarterback, Geno Smith, have something in common. You can find both sitting in first place in a notable category.

For the Hawks, it’s at the top of the NFC West standings, where their 3-1 record has them ahead of the 2-2 San Francisco 49ers and a pair of 1-3 teams in the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

Schlereth on Seahawks: ‘They’re better than I thought they were’

Smith has certainly had a hand in that, and it’s showing up on the leaderboards, where he leads the NFL with 1,182 passing yards and 295.5 passing yards per game through four weeks.

A category where the 33-year-old Smith isn’t included in the league leaders, however, is salary among quarterbacks. His $26.4 million salary cap hit this year ranks just 11th among players at his position, and that’s going to become an increasingly bigger storyline over the next 16 months or so as his current contract ends after the 2025 season.

Not only is Smith ranked outside of the top 10 in quarterback salary, but he’s well below the top four of the Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, the Giants’ Daniel Jones, the Rams’ Matthew Stafford, and the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott who all have a cap hit of $43 million or more this season.

Point being, as NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah points out, is that the Seahawks could eventually find themselves in a bidding war for their quarterback considering the way he’s playing not just now but in the previous two seasons since becoming Seattle’s starter.

“What do you think? Do you think the Carolina Panthers would give him $50 million after this year, and maybe another five or six teams might be willing to do that?” Jeremiah posed Wednesday during his weekly conversation with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. “I mean, he’s going to find his value whether or not Seattle wants to to do it or not. Somebody’s going to step up and give it to him if he keeps playing like this.”

Is the perception of Geno changing?

Smith’s career is an interesting case. He was a second-round NFL Draft pick by the New York Jets out of West Virginia in 2013, but he was removed as the Jets’ starting quarterback after his first two pro seasons.

Rost: Geno Smith a trailblazer in the way QBs are now finding success

Smith bounced around as a backup with the Giants, Chargers and Seahawks from 2015-21, but when given his chance with Seattle after the Russell Wilson trade, he emerged as one of the better QBs in the league. He won Comeback Player of the Year in 2022 and had another solid season last year, and he’s off to a good start under new head coach Mike Macdonald and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

On a national level, however, it hasn’t seemed like Smith is considered in the upper echelon of QBs. Is that changing? Here’s how Jeremiah responded when asked about the perception of Smith.

I think there’s a difference between people inside the league and football people in what they think of Geno and how he’s played versus maybe what the perception might be elsewhere outside. … (Considering where Smith was drafted out of college), this wasn’t somebody that’s just the overachiever, someone who’s got a hot stretch of games and it’s going to be one of those ‘good from far but far from good’ (situations) and he’s not going to be able to maintain it. He had bona fides. He can make every throw. He’s very talented. He wasn’t in the right situations (early in his NFL career). He’s found himself in the right situation, and now he’s playing at a really high level. And I mean, if he goes on and finishes the year leading the league in passing yards, I don’t know how he can do that and say he’s a ‘B’ quarterback.

