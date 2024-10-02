Is there any other quarterback doing what Geno Smith is doing right now for the Seattle Seahawks?

By that, I mean staging an especially impressive comeback after years spent as a backup. And yes, this is still the case for a player who’s already won a Comeback Player of the Year award.

After career night, Geno Smith leads NFL in passing yards

Smith is leading all passers in yards this season and is second only to rookie Jayden Daniels (Washington) in completion percentage. It’s a stellar start to the season for a 33-year-old quarterback who had some wondering this offseason whether he could be supplanted by the younger Sam Howell (it was never close). And Smith is doing this in spite of an offensive line that returned just one if its starting five from 2023 and is down to a third-string right tackle.

Renewed chances and fresh journeys for quarterbacks on second or third (or fourth) stints might be one of the best stories every season. We’ve seen them before.

Take last season, when the 38-year-old Joe Flacco signed to Cleveland’s practice squad in November to add depth to a team that had been hammered at quarterback, then rattled off four consecutive wins with over 300 passing yards and two touchdowns apiece. And then there was Baker Mayfield who signed with Tampa Bay in free agency, his fourth stint after being traded by Cleveland, then benched and later cut in Carolina. He finished top 10 in passing yards and touchdowns, and threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns in Tampa’s Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

And, of course, long before last season there was Kurt Warner’s improbable Cinderella story.

We’ve seen former high-round draft picks find a second wind with a new team. Both ends of the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade between the Lions and Rams found success in their new environment. Former No. 2 overall pick Sam Darnold is leading the league in touchdown passes (11) for Minnesota and heading up one of two undefeated teams. In fact, just half of the top-10 passers through four weeks this season are playing for their original team.

Darnold’s head coach, Kevin O’Connell, said something in an interview with Rich Eisen earlier this year that’s still sticking with me.

“I just think as a whole, there’s not enough emphasis put on the organization’s role in the development of the position,” O’Connell said. “Meaning I believe that organizations fail young quarterbacks before young quarterbacks fail organizations. I think it’s important to understand every single one of these guys is on a journey, a very difficult journey, and they need the support, the teammates around them, the systems in place to ultimately try to maximize who they are and what their potential is.”

It’s not always the case for every single player. I think, for instance, that Goff spent the majority of his early career on a great Rams team with a great system and a great head coach in Sean McVay. It just wasn’t right for him, or perhaps he hadn’t developed yet to become the passer McVay needed. I don’t think the Lions would complain about where he is now, and that’s having just completed a perfect passing performance in primetime against the Seahawks.

Elsewhere, it’s hard not to point to the Jets as an organization that’s failed to develop young quarterbacks. Darnold, Smith and Zach Wilson — two of whom were top-two picks — flamed out in New York, and are all with new teams. That doesn’t remove accountability. Smith, for instance, had an infamous fight with a teammate in 2015 and threw 13 interceptions in 2014. But his journey from failed young starter to being one of the most accurate passers in league over the last three seasons highlights the complexity of team-quarterback relationships, and the possibility of finding one that works in the unlikeliest of places.

