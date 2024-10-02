Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Season Preview: With upgrades, Kraken begin a second chapter

Oct 2, 2024, 12:36 PM

Matty Beniers of the Seattle Kraken celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE KRAKEN SEASON PREVIEW

Last season: 34-35-13, missed playoffs.

COACH: Dan Bylsma (320-190-55 in 8 seasons with Pittsburgh and Buffalo, 1 Stanley Cup title), hired May 28.

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 8 vs. St. Louis.

DEPARTURES: F Pierre-Édouard Bellemare, G Chris Driedger, D Brian Dumoulin, D Justin Schultz, F Kailer Yamamoto, F Tomáš Tatar, coach Dave Hakstol.

ADDITIONS: Bylsma, F Chandler Stephenson, D Brandon Montour, D Josh Mahura.

GOALIES: Joey Daccord (19-18-11, 2.46 GAA, 0.916 save percentage) and Philipp Grubauer (14-16-2, 2.85 GAA, 0.899).

Click here for the Seattle Kraken season schedule

What to expect

The organization underwent its first significant shake up following a disappointing third season with the firing of coach Dave Hakstol and the decision to hire former Stanley Cup champion coach Dan Bylsma. His task will be to bring some punch to an offense that regressed badly last season. His coaching staff includes Jessica Campbell, the first woman to work as an assistant coach on an NHL bench. The Kraken signed center Chandler Stephenson and defenseman Brandon Montour to big contracts in the hope of adding some offense to a team that last year was strong defensively and received terrific goaltending from the combo of Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubauer. Seattle will need Jared McCann to continue his evolution into a top scorer, could use a rebound season from Matty Beniers and should see the full-time arrival of top prospect Shane Wright. The Western Conference is loaded but Seattle could content for a playoff spot if others in the Pacific Division regress.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Montour and Stephenson are the kinds of upgrades Seattle needed, even if their seven-year contracts worth nearly $94 million become anchors later on. Montour gives the Kraken a second points scorer on the blue line along with Vince Dunn without sacrificing one of their strengths last season limiting high-danger scoring chances. Stephenson’s arrival also means McCann can play on the wing instead of center and keeps Beniers from having to match up against other top center lines.

The not-so-good: There is regression to the norm and then there is plummeting. Seattle’s shooting percentage in its playoff season was 11.6%, second in the league. Last season, the Kraken shot 9.1%. The offense must improve. Hakstol’s system was stagnant and Seattle was too inconsistent on the power play. The new additions should help but Seattle must get better seasons from Beniers, Jordan Eberle, Yanni Gourde and something from the fourth line for the offense to improve.

Seattle Kraken players to watch

Given a chance to be a regular starter, Daccord become a fan favorite letting his personality show during a terrific season. Seattle needs more of that – the good goaltending and a little bit of excitement on the ice. Montour should be an immediate boost on the blue line and former first-round pick Wright has a chance to become a regular in the lineup after a strong season playing for Bylsma at Coachella Valley in the AHL.

Seattle Kraken

Season Preview: With upgrades, Kraken begin a second chapter

With a new coach and some upgrades on the roster, the Seattle Kraken look to rebound in 2024-25 after missing the playoffs last season.

3 hours ago

Seattle Kraken Brandon Tanev...

Brent Stecker

Kraken LW Brandon Tanev’s great annual headshot is back – let’s rank them

Veteran Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev has continued his amazing streak of seeing ghosts in his annual headshot. It's time to rank them.

13 days ago

Seattle Kraken general Climate Pledge Arena...

Brent Stecker

Kraken add legendary ESPN anchor to TV broadcasts for 24-25

With the Seattle Kraken moving to free over-the-air TV broadcasts, they're adding an ESPN SportsCenter legend with ties to the Emerald City.

16 days ago

Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson...

Zac Hereth

Original Kraken player signed to long-term extension

Veteran defenseman Adam Larsson, 31, is set to be with the Seattle Kraken through the 2028-29 campaign after agreed to a four-year extension.

22 days ago

Seattle Kraken Matty Beniers extension...

Zac Hereth

Kraken, Matty Beniers agree to seven-year contract extension

The first-ever first-round pick by the Seattle Kraken will make nearly $50 million while staying in the Pacific Northwest long term.

1 month ago

Seattle Kraken Shane Wright...

Brent Stecker

What’s new Kraken coach Bylsma’s insight on Shane Wright?

New Seattle Kraken coach Dan Bylsma, who coached Shane Wright the last two seasons in the AHL, talked to Bump and Stacy about the 2022 first-round pick.

3 months ago

