SEATTLE KRAKEN SEASON PREVIEW



Last season: 34-35-13, missed playoffs.

COACH: Dan Bylsma (320-190-55 in 8 seasons with Pittsburgh and Buffalo, 1 Stanley Cup title), hired May 28.

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 8 vs. St. Louis.

DEPARTURES: F Pierre-Édouard Bellemare, G Chris Driedger, D Brian Dumoulin, D Justin Schultz, F Kailer Yamamoto, F Tomáš Tatar, coach Dave Hakstol.

ADDITIONS: Bylsma, F Chandler Stephenson, D Brandon Montour, D Josh Mahura.

GOALIES: Joey Daccord (19-18-11, 2.46 GAA, 0.916 save percentage) and Philipp Grubauer (14-16-2, 2.85 GAA, 0.899).

What to expect

The organization underwent its first significant shake up following a disappointing third season with the firing of coach Dave Hakstol and the decision to hire former Stanley Cup champion coach Dan Bylsma. His task will be to bring some punch to an offense that regressed badly last season. His coaching staff includes Jessica Campbell, the first woman to work as an assistant coach on an NHL bench. The Kraken signed center Chandler Stephenson and defenseman Brandon Montour to big contracts in the hope of adding some offense to a team that last year was strong defensively and received terrific goaltending from the combo of Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubauer. Seattle will need Jared McCann to continue his evolution into a top scorer, could use a rebound season from Matty Beniers and should see the full-time arrival of top prospect Shane Wright. The Western Conference is loaded but Seattle could content for a playoff spot if others in the Pacific Division regress.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Montour and Stephenson are the kinds of upgrades Seattle needed, even if their seven-year contracts worth nearly $94 million become anchors later on. Montour gives the Kraken a second points scorer on the blue line along with Vince Dunn without sacrificing one of their strengths last season limiting high-danger scoring chances. Stephenson’s arrival also means McCann can play on the wing instead of center and keeps Beniers from having to match up against other top center lines.

The not-so-good: There is regression to the norm and then there is plummeting. Seattle’s shooting percentage in its playoff season was 11.6%, second in the league. Last season, the Kraken shot 9.1%. The offense must improve. Hakstol’s system was stagnant and Seattle was too inconsistent on the power play. The new additions should help but Seattle must get better seasons from Beniers, Jordan Eberle, Yanni Gourde and something from the fourth line for the offense to improve.

Seattle Kraken players to watch

Given a chance to be a regular starter, Daccord become a fan favorite letting his personality show during a terrific season. Seattle needs more of that – the good goaltending and a little bit of excitement on the ice. Montour should be an immediate boost on the blue line and former first-round pick Wright has a chance to become a regular in the lineup after a strong season playing for Bylsma at Coachella Valley in the AHL.

