The competition for the starting role at right guard appears to be heating up once again for the Seattle Seahawks.

Bump: A Seahawks player whose impact is growing

A week after second-year pro Anthony Bradford was in for all of the offensive snaps, rookie Christian Haynes was on the field often in Bradford’s place during Monday night’s 42-29 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Haynes registered a career-high 36 offensive snaps and was in on 40% of the offensive snaps, while Bradford logged remaining 54 snaps. Right guard was the only position across the offensive line where one player did not account for all the plays.

So, who had the better game? According to Pro Football Focus, it was Haynes, the third-round pick out of Connecticut.

Here’s a quick look at how each player did against the Lions:

Anthony Bradford

Bradford had a tough night overall and finished with a 44.7 overall offensive grade, which was better than only right tackle Stone Forsythe. But there were some good signs from the LSU product.

After entering the game with a league-high seven penalties (more than the six combined by Detroit’s entire offensive line), the 23-year-old Bradford didn’t commit a penalty.

He also had one of his best games as a pass blocker, finishing with a 66.6 pass-blocking grade while allowing only one pressure on 45 pass plays. But that came with a drop-off in his effectiveness blocking on run plays, as he posted a team-worst 30.8 run-blocking grade on nine plays.

For the season, Bradford has an overall grade of 43.4 on 239 offensive snaps. He has allowed nine pressures and two sacks on 160 pass plays.

Christian Haynes

The most significant playing time of Haynes’ young career had its ups and downs. Haynes finished above Bradford and Forsythe with a 61.8 overall offensive grade.

Most notably, the Connecticut product led the team with a 67.9 pass-blocking grade, allowing only one pressure on 28 pass plays. On the run-blocking side, the 24-year-old Haynes’ 56.9 blocking grade was better than just Bradford and Forsythe.

Haynes also didn’t commit a penalty.

For the season, Haynes has an overall grade of 64.1 on 52 offensive snaps. He has allowed two pressures and no sacks on 38 pass plays.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Observations from Seattle Seahawks’ loss to Lions on MNF

• Instant Reaction: Seattle Seahawks handed first loss by Detroit Lions

• After career night, Seahawks QB Geno Smith leads NFL in passing yards

• Seahawks’ DK Metcalf makes franchise history, but fumble proves costly

• Huard: A key stat that illustrated Seattle Seahawks’ struggles vs Lions

Follow @ZacHereth