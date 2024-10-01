Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

‘Unbelievable’ play highlights big return for Seahawks RB Ken Walker III

Oct 1, 2024, 12:53 PM

Seattle Seahawks Kenneth Walker III touchdown run Detroit Lions 2024...

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III runs for a TD against the Detroit Lions on Monday night. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

(Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III pulled off his best WWE impression on Monday night.

Observations from Seahawks’ loss to Lions on MNF

Early in the second quarter of Seattle’s 42-29 primetime loss to Detroit, Walker caught a short pass in the flat and was tackled by Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone. However, as he was being taken down, Walker rolled on top of Anzalone and spun back onto his feet without ever touching the ground.

Walker then leaned headfirst into Anzalone, rolled over him with a somersault, popped back onto his feet again and ran for an extra 5 yards.

It resulted in one of the more extraordinary 10-yard gains imaginable.

“Have you ever seen a play like that in your life?” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Tuesday morning during his weekly conversation on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. “Unbelievable. His skill set is so great, but I think what’s underrated about Ken is just his will and competitiveness. I mean, this guy is just fighting and clawing for every extra inch.”

That play highlighted a big night for Walker, who totaled 116 yards and three touchdowns in his first game back since suffering an oblique injury in the fourth quarter of the season opener. Walker rushed for 80 yards and a career-high three TDs on 12 carries, while adding four receptions for 36 yards.

Walker’s somersault play was one of several impressive moments.

Later in the that drive, Walker looked like he was stuffed up the middle for a loss, but bounced outside for a 1-yard TD run. In the third quarter, he broke runs of 28 and 23 yards. And early in the fourth, he took a toss to the left, weaved his way back to the right, turned on the jets and topped 20 mph while racing inside the right pylon for a 21-yard score.

“He’s special, man,” Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said. “You see the plays that he’s making, I don’t think any other running back could do some of the stuff that he’s doing. I mean, I’m surprised every time he makes one of those just crazy plays.

“And to have him and Zach (Charbonnet) back there, to have that one-two punch and to be able to utilize both of those guys within our offense, it just makes us that much better. And so just having Ken back, it’s great.”

Walker also had a big performance in Seattle’s Week 1 win over Denver, rushing for 103 yards and a TD on 20 carries before exiting with his injury. In two games this season, he has 225 yards from scrimmage and four TDs, while averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

“I mean, talk about one of the guys that’s gonna fight to the bitter end,” Macdonald said. “This guy is tough as nails. … Plays are designed to go in certain gaps, and with him, it just could go anywhere. And he runs extremely hard, plays hard, he cares. We’re gonna be leaning on him moving forward, so it’s good to have him back.”

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Rost: What the Seahawks’ 42-29 loss to the Lions tells us
Instant Reaction: Seattle Seahawks handed first loss by Detroit Lions
• After career night, Seahawks QB Geno Smith leads NFL in passing yards
• Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf makes franchise history, but fumble proves costly
Huard: A key stat that illustrated Seattle Seahawks’ struggles vs Lions

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Kenneth Walker III touchdown run Detroit Lions 2024...

Cameron Van Til

‘Unbelievable’ play highlights big return for Seahawks RB Ken Walker III

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III had a big performance in his return from injury, including a WWE-like somersault play.

1 hour ago

Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers...

The Associated Press

Russell Wilson’s calf is improving, but Steelers will still start Fields

The balky calf of Russell Wilson is improving. It just might not heal in time for him to wrest the Pittsburgh Steelers starting QB job away from Justin Fields, at least in the short term.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams...

Zac Hereth

Macdonald shares latest updates on injured Seahawks defenders

The Seattle Seahawks head coach revealed which injured defender was the closest to playing against the Lions, and where others are at.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Jason Peters...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks bring back veteran OT Jason Peters, per reports

As expected, the Seattle Seahawks are reuniting with veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters, according to multiple NFL insiders Tuesday morning.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks lose to Detroit Lions...

Zac Hereth

Huard: A key stat that illustrated Seahawks’ struggles vs Lions

Former NFL QB Brock Huard explains how the Seattle Seahawks inability to force third downs was key in their loss to the Detroit Lions.

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith passes vs. Detroit Lions 2024...

Cameron Van Til

After career night, Seahawks QB Geno Smith leads NFL in passing yards

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith sits atop the NFL passing leaderboard after throwing for a career-high 395 yards in Monday night's loss.

6 hours ago

‘Unbelievable’ play highlights big return for Seahawks RB Ken Walker III