As expected, the Seattle Seahawks are reuniting with veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters, according to multiple NFL insiders Tuesday morning including ESPN’s Adam Schefter and the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

For the season straight year, Peters will join the team’s practice squad during the season.

It was reported last week the Seahawks had hosted the free agent on a visit.

Peters, 42, is a nine-time Pro Bowler who has played in every NFL season except one since 2004. If he makes the field with the Seahawks this year, it would mark his 21st season on an NFL roster. According to The Associated Press, Peters is one of just five offensive linemen to play in 19 or more NFL seasons, along with Lou Groza, Jackie Slater, Ray Brown and Bruce Matthews.

Peters appeared in eight games for Seattle in 2023, including a pair of starts.

Seattle needs some veteran help on the offensive line, specifically at right tackle. Third-year tackle Abraham Lucas is on the PUP list, and the 32-year-old George Fant went on injured reserve last week. Stone Forsythe has started for Seattle at the position in each of its last three games.

The 6-foot-4, 328-pound began his career as an undrafted signing by Buffalo in 2004. He spent five seasons with the Bills, making his first two Pro Bowls in 2007 and 2008. He then spent 12 years with the Philadelphia Eagles. He made the Pro Bowl every season from 2007-16 other than 2012, a year he missed entirely due to an Achilles injury.

Peters last made a Pro Bowl eight years ago, but he continued to be a starter until the 2022 season. He spent 2021 with the Chicago Bears and 2022 with the Dallas Cowboys before landing with Seattle.

The Seahawks (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season Monday night, falling 42-29 in Detroit to the Lions (3-1). Seattle returns home to Lumen Field for a 1:25 p.m. Sunday contest against the New York Giants (1-3).

