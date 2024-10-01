Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SPORTS PIT

Basketball powerhouse Gonzaga set to join Pac-12

Oct 1, 2024, 8:36 AM | Updated: 9:32 am

Gonzaga to join Pac-12...

Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs watches during a 2023 game. (Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

(Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY TIM BOOTH


The Associated Press

Basketball powerhouse Gonzaga will become the latest member of the rebuilt Pac-12 Conference, the school announced Tuesday.

Gonzaga remains in play as Pac-12 reportedly adds Utah State

Gonzaga will move from the West Coast Conference where it has dominated for most of the last quarter century into a conference that was being rebuilt around football, but should be pretty stout on the basketball court. Gonzaga will become the eighth member along with holdovers Washington State and Oregon State, and fellow newcomers Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Utah State and Colorado State from the Mountain West.

Gonzaga will join the conference in all of its sports beginning July 1, 2026, as the Pac-12’s only private college up to this point.

“Today represents an exciting milestone for the Pac-12 as we welcome another outstanding institution with a rich history of success into our league,” Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould said.

Related: Which schools could Pac-12 target next? Insider weighs in

Adding Gonzaga still leaves the Pac-12 in need of another football-playing member for CFP purposes. Gonzaga does not have a football program.

Last year, Washington State, Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State, Utah State and Gonzaga all reached the NCAA Tournament in men’s basketball and two seasons ago San Diego State reached the national championship game.

Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford said talks with the Pac-12 progressed “earnestly” last weekend and the school formally applied for membership Monday night — it was unanimously approved.

“We are excited to join a conference with great tradition and a commitment to innovating during this evolving time in collegiate athletics,” Standiford said.

The Pac-12 began to restock for a 2026 relaunch last month by nabbing the five schools from the Mountain West to join Washington State and Oregon State, the only two Pac-12 schools left after a dramatic round of realignment took effect this summer.

The Bulldogs have thrived in the WCC, reaching the NCAA Tournament every year it has been played since 1998, with two Final Four appearances and eight seasons of at least 30 victories.

The school has in the past talked to the Big East about conference affiliation, and the Big 12 had discussed adding Gonzaga to its strong men’s basketball lineup, as it did with UConn earlier this year.

The Zags have also become a perennial tournament team in women’s basketball.

“Following discussions with Pac-12 member presidents, I believe membership will represent an opportunity to participate in building a conference that imagines new, forward-thinking ways to support student-athletes in a rapidly changing collegiate sports landscape,” Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh said.

Conference Realignment: 7 Mountain West schools agree to stay

Seattle Sports Pit

Gonzaga to join Pac-12...

Tim Booth

Basketball powerhouse Gonzaga set to join Pac-12

The Spokane school announced Tuesday that it will become the eighth member of the rebuilding Pac-12 Conference.

2 hours ago

Dikembe Mutombo...

Tim Reynolds

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo dies at 58 from cancer

Dikembe Mutombo, a Basketball Hall of Famer who was one of the best defensive players in NBA history and a longtime global ambassador for the game, died Monday from brain cancer, the league announced. He was 58.

1 day ago

2025 Club World Cup coming to Lumen Field...

The Associated Press

Lumen Field announced as venue for 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Lumen Field will be one of five U.S. venues to host matches at the 2025 Club World Cup and 2026 World Cup.

3 days ago

Seattle Sonics NBA expansion SuperSonics Ray Allen...

Brent Stecker

There’s one piece of good news for Sonics fans this week

The last eight days have not been the best for Seattle Sonics fans hoping for NBA expansion, but one positive development has come to light.

13 days ago

Seattle Sonics expansion NBA Climate Pledge Arena...

Brent Stecker

Has NBA hit brakes on Seattle Sonics expansion? What an ESPN insider says

"He applied the brakes a little bit," ESPN insider Brian Windhorst said of NBA commissioner Adam Silver when it comes to a potential expansion round that could include the Seattle Sonics.

14 days ago

NBA expansion media rights logo general...

The Associated Press

NBA commissioner’s latest expansion update: ‘We’re not quite ready’

NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed expansion when he spoke at the league's board of governor's meetings on Tuesday in New York.

21 days ago

Basketball powerhouse Gonzaga set to join Pac-12