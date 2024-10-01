I have horrible news: the Seattle Seahawks will not go undefeated this season.

Seahawks lose to Lions | Observations | Instant reaction | Box score

Now that we’ve ripped the band-aid off (I know, you weren’t expecting it), let’s look what this game actually meant and what we learned.

For starters, Seattle’s defense got its first big test… and failed. And that’s OK right now.

Seattle was one of the worst teams against the run last year and they’ve struggled getting off the field for a few seasons now. While the Seahawks saw improvements there through three weeks, we knew they had faced nothing but giant question marks at quarterback.

This week that changed.

The Seahawks faced a complete, balanced, talented Detroit offense that was short its starting center but otherwise healthy and packing a punch. That punch landed. Again and again.

The Lions picked apart a Seahawks defense short five starters entering the game (and later six when safety Julian Love suffered a thigh injury), averaging 7.8 yards per play thanks to some monster gains from Jameson Williams (a 70-yard touchdown) and David Montgomery (a 40-yard catch-and-run).

Offensively for Seattle, there was a lot to love. And that’s a better note on which to end this one.

Facing a Detroit defense that ranked second against the run last year, Kenneth Walker III put together a phenomenal second half and a three-touchdown day overall. Facing unrelenting pressure from Aiden Hutchingson and a tough Lions defensive line, Geno Smith weaved and ducked and kept plays alive, finding Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a third-down conversion on what might’ve been his best pass of the day.

There are still offensive line woes to track and the sting of a loss to brush off, but the Seahawks finished with more yards (516) and first downs (38) than their opponent, and they did it against the best defense they’ve faced all season.

Big questions heading into a short week all involve injury. It’s hard to be overly critical of the defense when we didn’t see a complete unit. Can Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II and Boye Mafe make it back for a Week 5 matchup against the visiting New York Giants on Sunday? Will we see the debut of Uchenna Nwosu?

In the meantime, most especially if one or more remain absent, can first-year head coach Mike Macdonald work magic and make Sunday’s game at Lumen Field a nightmare for Giants QB Daniel Jones?

With strong start, where does Seattle Seahawks’ Geno Smith rank in QB hierarchy?

Follow @stacyrost