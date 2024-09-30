The good news about the Seattle Seahawks inactives list for their Monday Night Football showdown with the Detroit Lions is there really aren’t any surprises.

Then again, there really wasn’t much room for there to be.

Seattle had already ruled out four key players on defense in the days prior to the game: edge rushers Boye Mafe and Uchenna Nwosu, and defensive linemen Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II.

On Monday’s inactives list, they’re joined by linebacker Jerome Baker, who had been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Also inactive for the Seahawks on Monday night are rookie offensive linemen Sataoa Laumea and Michael Jerrell.

Earlier Monday, Seattle elevated linebacker Tyus Bowser and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna from the practice squad to provide needed depth on defense.

As for the Lions, there wasn’t too much mystique around their inactives going into Monday, either. As expected, Pro Bowl center Frank Rangow headlines their list.

Detroit is also missing defensive end Marcus Davenport (elbow) and linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee).

