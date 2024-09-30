Former UW Huskies standout Shaq Thompson out for season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have lost veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson to another season-ending injury.

Four questions Seahawks can answer on MNF vs Lions

The Panthers confirmed that Thompson, who starred for the UW Huskies from 2012-14, tore his Achilles tendon in Sunday’s 34-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in a noncontact injury.

“I’m sick for Shaq, a guy that really just cares so much and plays with so much passion,” coach Dave Canales said. “He’s a vocal leader and is somebody who has had my back through this process as I get my feet underneath me as a first-time head coach.”

Canales also said linebacker Josey Jewell would miss a couple of games with a hamstring/groin injury, leaving the team particularly thin at linebacker.

The Panthers will start Trevin Wallace and Claudin Cherelus at linebacker on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. They have six career NFL tackles between them.

“It’s another blow for us, but an opportunity for guys like Trevin to step up and show what they have,” Canales said.

This is the second major injury for the Panthers’ defense this season; top defensive lineman Derrick Brown was lost for the year in Week 1 after suffering a knee injury.

Thompson has been critical in the past about the Panthers playing on an artificial surface instead of a grass field, which he felt increased the risk of injuries to players and more wear and tear on their bodies.

This is Thompson’s second major injury in the last two seasons.

He broke his fibula in Week 2 last season and missed the final 15 games.

Considered the emotional leader of the team’s defense, Thompson had 35 tackles this season. A former first-round draft pick, Thompson has started 112 games during his 10 seasons with the Panthers.

Instant observations from UW Huskies’ mistake-filled loss to Rutgers