The Seattle Mariners missed the playoffs for the second straight year despite finishing 85-77, marking just the second time in team history that they have put together four straight winning seasons.

Seattle Mariners manager Wilson reflects on stretch run, looks ahead

Even though the M’s didn’t make it into October, they and some of their players find themselves at or near the top of the leaderboards in several notable statistics for the 2024 season.

Let’s take a look.

Logan Gilbert

A good place to start is one of Seattle’s two All-Stars from this season, and one of two players on the team to lead all of MLB in multiple categories.

• Innings pitched: 208 2/3 (first in MLB)

• WHIP: 0.89 (first)

• Games started: 33 (tied first)

• Quality starts: 22 (tied second)

• Opponent average: .196 (third)

• Opponent BABIP: .237 (third)

• Strikeouts-to-walk ratio: 5.95 (fourth)

• Walks per nine innings: 1.60 (fifth)

• Strikeouts: 220 (sixth)

• ERA: 3.23 (14th)

Yeah, that’s a pretty impressive season that Gilbert put together. In some years, it may be enough to win a Cy Young Award – and Gilbert will certainly get some consideration – but Detroit’s Tarik Skubal (a Seattle U product), Baltimore’s Corbin Burnes and Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase are all likely ahead of him in this season’s race.

The fun twist to Gilbert’s brilliant outing in Seattle Mariners’ finale

George Kirby

If you know anything about Kirby, you probably won’t be surprised about the two stats he led MLB in this year.

• Walks per nine innings: 1.08 (first)

• Strikeouts-to-walk ratio: 7.78 (first)

• Games started: 33 (tied first)

• Quality starts: 20 (tied eighth)

• Innings pitched: 191 (ninth)

• WHIP: 1.07 (10th)

By the way, Kirby isn’t just the leader in walks per nine innings and strikeouts-to-walk ratio (something he’s now done two years in a row). He led both by a wide margin. Next after his 1.08 walks per nine is Baltimore’s Zach Eflin at 1.31, and second in strikeouts to walks after his 7.78 is Skubal at 6.51 – that’s right, Kirby led that one by over a full walk per nine innings.

Bryce Miller

This season wasn’t just about Seattle’s former first-round pitchers. It was also a big year for a pair of emerging arms who were less heralded as prospects. The 26-year-old Miller, a fourth-rounder out of Texas A&M in 2021, stands out a bit more here because he didn’t miss any time due to injury and therefore qualified for the leaderboards.

• WHIP: 0.98 (fourth)

• Opponent average: .200 (tied fourth)

• ERA: 2.94 (eighth)

• Quality starts: 18 (tied 14th)

Bryan Woo

At 121 1/3 innings over 22 starts, the 24-year-old right-hander didn’t qualify for the MLB leaderboards, but we should highlight his staggering numbers regardless.

• ERA: 2.89 (best among Mariners starting pitchers)

• Walks per nine innings: 0.96 (first among M’s SPs)

• WHIP: 0.898 (second among M’s SPs)

• Strikeouts-to-walks ratio: 7.77 (second among M’s SPs)

Oh, you thought George Kirby had the market cornered on ridiculous command? If Woo had qualified for the leaderboards, he would have actually beat his teammate in walks per nine and came oh-so-close to doing so in strikeouts/walks, too. That’s awfully impressive.

Cal Raleigh

Seattle’s backstop set two records (most home runs by a catcher in his first four big league seasons, and most homers by a Mariners player in their first four seasons) with a blast in Sunday’s season finale, reaching 100 RBIs for the first time in the process.

• Home runs: 34 (tied 12th)

• RBIs: 100 (16th)

Raleigh led all MLB catchers in homers and was second in RBIs behind only Kansas City’s Salvador Perez, who played only 91 of his 158 games behind the plate compared to 135 out of 153 for Raleigh. He’s got a good shot to win the American League’s Silver Slugger at the position.

Seattle Mariners’ Cal Raleigh sets two HR records with one swing

Andrés Muñoz

Relievers don’t pitch enough to qualify for the leaderboards in most categories, so it’s a bit tough to compare them, but you can easily see Seattle’s closer had a tremendous season as you look at his stats.

• 2.12 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 59 1/3 innings, 77 strikeouts, 26 walks, .153 opponent average, .208 opponent BABIP, 11.68 strikeouts per nine innings.

Stolen bases

A pair of Mariners raced their way into the top 15 of this category.

• Victor Robles: 34 (tied ninth)

• Dylan Moore: 32 (tied 13th)

Robles’ mark is especially impressive considering he only played 91 games. He had the most steals of any player with less than 100 games this year.

Gold Glove candidates

Josh Rojas, 3B

• Fielding run value: 7 (first in AL at 3B)

• Outs above average: 7 (first in AL at 3B)

• Runs prevented: 5 (tied first in AL at 3B)

Cal Raleigh, C

• Fielding run value: 14 (second in AL at C)

• Innings caught: 1,122 (first in MLB)

• Runners caught stealing: 32 (first in AL, tied first in MLB)

Julio Rodríguez, CF

• Fielding run value: 8 (fifth in AL at CF)

• Outs above average: 8 (fourth in AL at CF)

Julio hopes to build off strong finish, learn from tough season

Team ranks: Pitching

Uh, yeah, the Mariners really pitched well this year – especially the starting rotation. While this isn’t exactly new information, it is pretty incredible to see it all laid out from a statistical perspective.

• Starting pitcher ERA: 3.38 (first)

• Starting pitcher WHIP: 1.03 (first)

• Starting pitcher walks: 185 (first)

• Starting pitcher innings: 942 2/3 (first)

• Total team strikeouts-to-walk ratio: 3.84 (first)

• Bullpen hits allowed: 389 (first)

• Starting pitcher strikeouts: 889 (second)

• Total team ERA: 3.49 (second)

• Bullpen WHIP: 1.17 (fourth)

• Bullpen ERA: 3.71 (ninth)

Team ranks: Hitting

The hitting, of course, was a different story. There is a bit of good news. After spending much of the season on pace to break the MLB record for most strikeouts in a season (1,654 by Minnesota in 2023), Seattle was able to curb that problem towards the end of the year. Yeah, the M’s still had more strikeouts than any other team, but it ended up only being eight more than the “second-place” Colorado Rockies.

• Strikeouts: 1,625 (most in MLB)

• Runs: 676 (21st)

• Home runs: 185 (tied 12th)

• Doubles: 228 (27th)

• Batting average: .224 (29th)

• On-base percentage: .311 (15th)

• Slugging percentage: .376 (25th)

• OPS: .687 (22nd)

• BABIP: .284 (21st)

• Stolen bases: 140 (ninth)

