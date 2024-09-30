DETROIT (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have been the best on Monday night, winning an NFL-high 71.4% of their games in the primetime slot.

Seattle has won 30 of 42 games in the marquee matchup, including a 14-4 run since 2010.

The undefeated and NFC West-leading Seahawks (3-0) will get another chance to succeed on the big stage against the Detroit Lions (2-1) on the road Monday night.

Even though the league’s schedule includes games on three nights, Seattle linebacker Derick Hall said it’s still significant to play on Monday night.

“Like (Seahawks safety) Julian Love say, ‘Monday night could change your life,’” Hall said.

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith said he loves playing with more eyes on his team.

“I know in the Pacific Northwest, we don’t get the most spotlight, but to be able to kind of show the world what we’re about, we really look forward to that,” Smith said.

Detroit has been below average on Monday night, going 17-20-1 with a 45.9 winning rate that ranks 21st in the league.

The Lions have been great lately on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday nights with a 5-2 record under coach Dan Campbell in those games.

“Prime-time games are just inherently more exciting because you know you’re on national TV,” Detroit offensive tackle Taylor Decker said.

Against Seattle on any day of the week, they’ve been in a slump.

“I would be lying if I told you that I don’t know that we’ve lost to them three years in a row,” Campbell said.

Detroit has lost to the Seahawks in each of the past three seasons under Campbell and it has dropped six straight games in the series, including a playoff win in the 2016 season and early last season.

Detroit is wearing its black uniforms, featuring the color for the first time since Calvin Johnson was catching passes for the franchise in 2007.

Johnson, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, will be honored at halftime as the 21st player to have his name displayed at Ford Field as part of the “Pride of the Lions.”

The 6-foot-5, 237-pound receiver known as “Megatron” broke one of Jerry Rice’s records with 1,964 yards receiving in 2012 and his mark still stands.

Johnson reached 10,000 yards receiving (115 games) and 11,000 yards (127 games) yards quicker than anyone in NFL history, playing from 2007 to 2015 for the Lions.

The league has not had many players with the size, skill and speed to draw comparisons to him, but Seattle receiver DK Metcalf is one of them.

“I still watch his highlights today, but just to be compared to him is a big blessing and honor,” Metcalf said. “I just thank God that he’s the one I’m being compared to, but still trying to live up to the type of career that he had in Detroit. But a great receiver, great friend, great mentor to me.”

The 6-4, 235-pound Metcalf has a similar body type and rate of production. He has 17 catches this season and leads the team with 262 yards receiving and two touchdown receptions.

Metcalf, selected by Seattle No. 64 overall out of Mississippi in 2019, joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss and seven-time Pro Bowler A.J. Green as the three NFL receivers to have at least 50 catches, 900 yards receiving and five touchdowns in each of their first five seasons.

“There’s been some confusion, different areas first three games in where they’ve hurt teams, gotten big plays to Metcalf,” Campbell said. “We have our hands full but we’re looking forward to it. Our place, Monday night, our guys are ready to go.”

