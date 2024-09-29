SEATTLE – The legend of Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh continues to grow in the Pacific Northwest.

Mariners manager Dan Wilson reflects on stretch run, looks ahead

With one swing of the bat, Raleigh set MLB and franchise home run records in Sunday’s 2024 season finale against the Oakland Athletics. He also notched a 100th RBI season in the process.

Raleigh blasted a line-drive, two-run home run off a 2-2 curveball from Oakland reliever Joe Boyle into the stands in right field for his 93rd career home run in just his fourth MLB season. The blast surpassed Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza for the most home runs through a catcher’s first four seasons in MLB history. Raleigh also eclipsed the Mariners’ franchise record for home runs by any player in their first four seasons, previously held by “Mr. Mariner” Alvin Davis.

Raleigh’s home run traveled 412 feet with a 109.2 mph exit velocity, according to Statcast. Seattle led 6-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning after the blast.

It was Raleigh’s 34th home run of the season and marked his first career campaign with 100 RBIs. The 34 home runs are a career high for the switch-hitting catcher and lead all players at the position in MLB this season.

Raleigh joined center fielder Julio Rodríguez and right fielder Mitch Haniger as current Mariners players to drive in 100 runs in a Seattle uniform.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• The key things Dipoto said about Seattle Mariners’ offseason plans

• Cal Raleigh reflects on Seattle Mariners’ ‘disappointing’ 2024 season

• Rost: Where Mariners’ season ending leaves fans

• Mariners unveil 2024 minor league award winners

• Requiem for a Seattle Mariners Season: The questions that await

• Julio Rodríguez hopes to build off strong finish, learn from tough season

Follow @ZacHereth