Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Video: Cal Raleigh sets two new HR records with one swing

Sep 29, 2024, 2:01 PM | Updated: 2:15 pm

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

SEATTLE – The legend of Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh continues to grow in the Pacific Northwest.

Mariners manager Dan Wilson reflects on stretch run, looks ahead

With one swing of the bat, Raleigh set MLB and franchise home run records in Sunday’s 2024 season finale against the Oakland Athletics. He also notched a 100th RBI season in the process.

Raleigh blasted a line-drive, two-run home run off a 2-2 curveball from Oakland reliever Joe Boyle into the stands in right field for his 93rd career home run in just his fourth MLB season. The blast surpassed Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza for the most home runs through a catcher’s first four seasons in MLB history. Raleigh also eclipsed the Mariners’ franchise record for home runs by any player in their first four seasons, previously held by “Mr. Mariner” Alvin Davis.

Raleigh’s home run traveled 412 feet with a 109.2 mph exit velocity, according to Statcast. Seattle led 6-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning after the blast.

It was Raleigh’s 34th home run of the season and marked his first career campaign with 100 RBIs. The 34 home runs are a career high for the switch-hitting catcher and lead all players at the position in MLB this season.

Raleigh joined center fielder Julio Rodríguez and right fielder Mitch Haniger as current Mariners players to drive in 100 runs in a Seattle uniform.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• The key things Dipoto said about Seattle Mariners’ offseason plans
• Cal Raleigh reflects on Seattle Mariners’ ‘disappointing’ 2024 season
• Rost: Where Mariners’ season ending leaves fans
• Mariners unveil 2024 minor league award winners
• Requiem for a Seattle Mariners Season: The questions that await
Julio Rodríguez hopes to build off strong finish, learn from tough season

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Mostly Sunny
High 61° | Low 45°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert Oakland Athletics season finale 2024...

Tim Booth

Gilbert takes perfect game into 6th, M’s beat A’s 6-4 to cap season with sweep

Logan Gilbert was perfect through five innings, Cal Raleigh hit a record-setting homer and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland A's 6-4.

2 hours ago

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh...

Zac Hereth

Video: Cal Raleigh sets two new HR records with one swing

The switch-hitting catcher broke an MLB and Seattle Mariners record with his two-run home run against the Oakland A's in the season finale.

3 hours ago

Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson...

Zac Hereth

Mariners manager Dan Wilson reflects on stretch run, looks ahead

Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson, who took over the role in late August, saw his team fight but come up just short down the stretch.

5 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez...

Shannon Drayer

Julio hopes to build off strong finish, learn from tough season

The Seattle Mariners CF feels good about where he's at at the plate and credited hitting coach Edgar Martinez for helping him turn it around.

8 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Justin Turner walkoff fielder's choice Oakland Athletics 2024...

Chris Talbott

Mariners rally, walk off to beat Athletics 7-6 in 10 innings

Luke Raley hit a game-tying two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Seattle Mariners walked off in the 10th to beat Oakland 7-6.

19 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh strikeout 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Cal Raleigh reflects on Mariners’ ‘disappointing’ 2024 season

"It just never really got clicking," Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh said after falling just short of the playoffs once again.

20 hours ago

Video: Cal Raleigh sets two new HR records with one swing