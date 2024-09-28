The Seattle Seahawks are set to be without at least four key defensive players for their Monday night showdown with the Detroit Lions.

The Seahawks ruled out outside linebackers Boye Mafe (knee) and Uchenna Nwosu (knee), defensive end Leonard Williams (ribs) and defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (hamstring) on their final injury report Saturday.

“You got four guys that are down, that’s four more guys that are going to be up,” head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters after Saturday’s practice. “Looking forward to seeing those guys play. When you talk about having depth in your football team, you want the feeling to be like, ‘OK, I can’t wait to see whoever is going to get that opportunity now.’

“So, that’s that’s our view is that guys gonna have more opportunities than they’ve usually had and looking forward to seeing what they do.”

Insider linebacker Jerome Baker (hamstring) was listed as questionable.

Running back Kenneth Walker III (oblique) and a slew of others didn’t carry a designation after being listed on the injury report the past two days.

With Mafe and Nwosu out, the Seahawks will be without two of their top pass rushers.

Mafe has had a stellar start to his third NFL season, collecting three sacks and four tackles for loss through the first three games. His 17 total quarterback pressures are tied for fourth in the league among edge rushers, per Pro Football Focus.

Nwosu is still out while recovering for an MCL sprain suffered the preseason finale against Cleveland. Seattle had kept him off the injured reserve at the start of the season in hopes he could return before the four-week minimum. Nwosu had 9 1/2 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 2022, and two sacks and four tackles for loss in just six games in 2023 before his season was cut short by a torn pectoral muscle.

“This guy works extremely hard. It was worth it was worth the shot,” Macdonald said of the decision to keep Nwosu of the IR. “Having him out and doing all this stuff on the field, some of the walk-throughs and things and staying engaged, I think was the right decision even though it didn’t work out in our favor.”

Trevis Gipson is expected to see more time on the edge alongside regulars Derick Hall and Dre’Mont Jones.

The absences of Williams and Murphy are also big hits to the defensive line. Both were injured in the first half of last week’s home win over Miami and did not return. Williams has 1 1/2 sacks and one tackle for loss. Murphy, a 2024 first-round draft pick, has one-half sack and one tackle for loss.

Mike Morris and Myles Adams are expected to help fill the void alongside veterans Johnathan Hankins and Jarran Reed.

Baker missed last week’s contest after suffering an injury in Week 2 against New England. He had nine tackles and one tackle for loss in the first two games.

Rookie Tyrice Knight drew the start against last week with Baker out, while Drake Thomas also rotated in at linebacker.

Walker has been out since injuring his oblique in the season opener against Denver. He rushed 103 yards and one touchdown in the victory.

“He’s looked good,” Macdonald said. “He’s ready to go.”

