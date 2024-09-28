Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

Costly penalties, miscues doom Huskies in 21-18 loss to Rutgers

Sep 27, 2024, 10:11 PM

Rutgers RB Samuel Brown V TD run UW Huskies 2024...

Rutgers running back Samuel Brown V breaks a tackle and runs for a TD against the UW Huskies on Friday. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

(Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY EVERETT MERRILL


The Associated Press

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Monangai ran for 132 yards and a touchdown and Rutgers held off the UW Huskies 21-18 on Friday night when kicker Grady Gross missed a 55-yard attempt as time expired.

Instant observations | Box score

Rutgers won its Big Ten opener to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2012. Washington (3-2, 1-1) was playing its first Big Ten road game.

Washington cut it to three with 1:40 left on Will Rogers III’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Denzel Boston and a 2-point conversion pass to Keleki Latu. The Huskies got the ball back with 35 seconds left, with Gross’ attempt to force overtime sailing wide left.

“Our guys are learning how to do it,” Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. “We’re learning one step at a time. They (Washington) are a good offensive football team and they’re hard to tackle. We missed a boatload of tackles, but we made them when we needed to. So, really happy for our guys. I’m proud of the way they fought.”

Washington had a 521-299 advantage in total yards, but missed three field goals, was penalized six times for 69 yards and went 2 for 12 on third downs.

Rogers was 26 of 36 for 306 yards and two TDs. He entered the game as the leading active FBS quarterback in career passing attempts, completions and completion percentage and second in passing yards and TDs.

Rutgers took a 21-10 lead on Samuel Brown V’s 37-yard touchdown run up the middle with 10:57 left.

The Huskies had cut it to 14-10 on Rogers’ 51-yard TD pass to Boston down the right sideline with 4:23 left in the third.

Monangai gave the Scarlet Knights a 7-3 edge with a 1-yard TD run early in the second quarter.

The senior running back, who led the Big Ten in rushing last season, wasn’t surprised at his team’s resiliency.

“I didn’t learn anything new,” Monangai said. “I knew already we’re a resilient team. We’re going to keep on leaning on each other when times get hard. Like I said, we know what we are. We’re just trying to go through it every Saturday.”

Athan Kaliakmanis threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Ian Strong with 30 seconds left in the half to make it 14-3. The score was set up after Washington was called for an illegal substitution after it blocked Jai Patel’s field goal attempt.

Washington’s Vince Holmes ran onto the field, thinking the play was dead and the Huskies had recovered. But the ball was still loose. The 5-yard penalty gave Rutgers a first down and the Scarlet Knights scored on the next play.

“It was a game that went 60 minutes,” first-year Washington coach Jedd Fisch. “But I told the team, you can’t play two teams. You can’t play ourselves and our opponent. When you have a penalty after a blocked field goal and when you miss three field goals, there’s too many things that came back to get us.

“Not to take anything away from Rutgers, but we didn’t handle our penalties and that’s the saddest part of the night.”

Kaliakmanis was 14 of 24 for 115 yards.

UP NEXT

Washington: Hosts defending national champion Michigan next Saturday

Rutgers: At Nebraska next Saturday.

More on the UW Huskies

• How Bruener overcame injury to star in Dawgs’ first Big Ten win
• UW Insider: Three things to know – including injury updates
• UW Huskies ‘defend every blade of grass’ in defensive masterpiece
• Instant observations from UW’s first Big Ten win
• UW Huskies thump Northwestern 24-5 in Big Ten debut

UW Huskies

Rutgers RB Samuel Brown V TD run UW Huskies 2024...

Everett Merrill

Costly penalties, miscues doom Huskies in 21-18 loss to Rutgers

The UW Huskies dropped their first-ever Big Ten road game 21-18 to Rutgers, despite outgaining the Scarlet Knights by more than 200 yards.

7 seconds ago

Rutgers RB Kyle Monangai UW Huskies 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Instant observations from UW Huskies’ mistake-filled loss to Rutgers

Here are five things that stand out from the UW Huskies' 21-18 loss to Rutgers, which was marked by a slew of costly penalties and mistakes.

30 minutes ago

UW Huskies Will Rogers Denzel Boston...

The Associated Press

Preview: UW Huskies go cross-country to face 3-0 Rutgers

The UW Huskies will be making their first cross-country Big Ten road trip for a Friday night game against Rutgers, which is looking for its first 4-0 start since 2012.

2 days ago

UW Huskies...

Christian Caple

How UW LB Bruener overcame injury to star in 1st Big Ten win

Sporting a large brace around his left shoulder, UW Huskies linebacker Carson Bruener had a big impact in Saturday's 24-3 win over Northwestern.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Voi Tunuufi...

Christian Caple

UW Huskies Insider: 3 things to know – including injury updates

UW Huskies insider Christian Caple of On Montlake has the latest after Washington coach Jedd Fisch's Monday press conference.

4 days ago

WSU Cougars football QB John Mateer...

Brent Stecker

Poll Update: Why WSU Cougars could crack top 25 very soon

Not only are the WSU Cougars the first team outside of the AP top 25, but a win over their next opponent will almost guarantee them cracking the poll.

5 days ago

Costly penalties, miscues doom Huskies in 21-18 loss to Rutgers