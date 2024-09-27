Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WYMAN AND BOB

Video: What led to the Mariners missing the playoffs again

Sep 27, 2024, 4:33 PM

YouTube video
Seattle Sports Video's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLE SPORTS VIDEO


Seattle Sports Video

A season that once looked very promising is coming to a disappointing conclusion for the 2024 Seattle Mariners.

The Mariners have been eliminated from postseason contention

After leading the American League West by as many as 10 games in June, the Mariners were eliminated from postseason contention on Thursday with three games still remaining in the season.

As a result, the franchise now still has just one playoff berth since the 116-win 2001 season.

What went wrong for the M’s? Seattle Sports’ Bob Stelton answers that and more in the latest Bob’s Baseball Breakdown.

Here’s what Stelton answers this week:

• Why did the Mariners miss the playoffs?

• What changes need to be made this offseason?

• How would you describe the season in one word?

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Mariners are scoring now, with four names playing big roles
• Astros overcome terrible start to clinch AL West with win over Mariners
• Bryce Miller’s big leap has been ‘awesome to watch,’ says MLB insider
Why have Mariners been AL’s best offense this month? Passan weighs in
• Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez named AL Player of the Week
Requiem for a Mariners Season: The questions that await
Mariners activate reliever Gregory Santos from injured list

Wyman & Bob

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 64° | Low 50°
Roof is open
Athletics at Mariners today at 7:10pm

Wyman and Bob

Seattle Mariners Josh Rojas...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: What led to the Mariners missing the playoffs again

Seattle Sports' Bob Stelton shares his thoughts on a disappointing end to the Seattle Mariners' 2024 season.

3 seconds ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller Cal Raleigh J.P. Crawford...

Mike Lefko

Requiem for a Mariners Season: The questions that await

How can the Seattle Mariners avoid the problems that held them back in 2023 and 2024? Mike Lefko on three big questions waiting for them.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon Miami Dolphins 2024...

Cameron Van Til

‘We put our track shoes on’: How Seahawks’ D rebounded

The Seattle Seahawks bottled up Miami Dolphins star wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle during a dominant defensive performance.

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Football 101: why #Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet will “keep running people over”

In this week’s episode of Football 101, former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman (Wyman & Bob – Weekdays 2-7pm) breaks down a 13-yard gain by #Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet in their win over the #MiamiDolphins and why he’s such a vital piece to the Seahawks offense. Listen to The Wyman & Bob Show weekdays from 2 […]

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: #Seahawks week 3 reaction: Did Hawks take step forward in win over #Miami?

The #SeattleSeahawks improve to 3-0 under head coach Mike Macdonald and “do what they’re supposed to do” according to Seahawks broadcast Dave Wyman (Wyman & Bob – Weekdays 2-7PM), but which player(s) took a step forward in the victory? Listen to The Wyman & Bob Show weekdays from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. live on […]

4 days ago

Seattle Mariners OF Victor Robles...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Mariners in tough spot needing big help to make playoffs

Seattle Sports' Bob Stelton answers four questions about the Seattle Mariners with just nine games left in the regular season.

7 days ago

Video: What led to the Mariners missing the playoffs again