A season that once looked very promising is coming to a disappointing conclusion for the 2024 Seattle Mariners.

The Mariners have been eliminated from postseason contention

After leading the American League West by as many as 10 games in June, the Mariners were eliminated from postseason contention on Thursday with three games still remaining in the season.

As a result, the franchise now still has just one playoff berth since the 116-win 2001 season.

What went wrong for the M’s? Seattle Sports’ Bob Stelton answers that and more in the latest Bob’s Baseball Breakdown.

Here’s what Stelton answers this week:

• Why did the Mariners miss the playoffs?

• What changes need to be made this offseason?

• How would you describe the season in one word?

