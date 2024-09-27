The Seattle Seahawks’ lengthy injury report didn’t get any shorter Friday, but there were a couple of players whose statuses moved in the right directions.

After logging a DNP on Thursday, starting right guard Anthony Bradford (knee) was upgraded to full participation, while left guard Laken Tomlinson (ankle) improved from limited to full participation. Both Bradford and Tomlinson have yet to miss a game this season.

Meanwhile, inside linebacker Jerome Baker (hamstring), outside linebackers Boye Mafe (knee) and Uchenna Nwosu (knee) and defensive linemen Byron Murphy II (hamstring) and Leonard Williams (ribs) were listed as did not participate for the second straight day.

Tight ends Noah Fant (toe) and Pharaoh Brown (foot), running back Kenneth Walker III (oblique), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (calf) and Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) were listed as limited participants for a second consecutive day.

The Seahawks held a walk-through practice on Friday, which means the injury report is an estimation of what players availability would be for a full practice. Seattle’s final injury report for the game will come out Saturday.

Baker, who was injured during the Week 2 game against the Patriots early, is looking to avoid missing a second straight game. Rookie Tyrice Knight drew the start in Baker’s place last week versus the Dolphins, while second-year pro Drake Thomas also rotated in.

Mafe was listed on the final injury report as questionable ahead of last week’s game against before eventually playing.

Nwosu suffered a sprained MCL in Seattle’s preseason finale versus the Browns. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that he is expected to return to practice at some point this week.

Murphy and Williams were both injured in last week’s game and did not return. ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler reported Murphy is expected to “miss some time.”

Walker is looking to return to game action for the first time since suffering his oblique injury in the season opener against the Broncos.

Others listed on the report as full participants were outside linebacker Derick Hall (hip), wide receivers Tyler Locket (thigh), Jake Bobo (knee) and DK Metcalf (hand), tight end Brady Russell (shoulder), running back Kenny McIntosh (hand) and safety K’Von Wallace (shoulder).

