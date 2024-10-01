Enter to Win Tickets to Thursday Night Football on October 10th!

The Seattle Seahawks season is underway and Seattle Sports wants to make sure you’re there for all the action! Enter for a chance to win four tickets to see the Seahawks face off against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

Boost your chances by entering daily from Wednesday, October 2nd through Monday, October 7th 2024.

Don’t miss this opportunity to catch your Seattle Seahawks live! Regular season tickets are available now—grab yours here.