Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Huard: An alarming Seahawks stat through three games

Sep 27, 2024, 1:07 PM

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Quarterback Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks is sacked during a 2024 game against the Miami Dolphins. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

There has been a lot that has gone right for the Seattle Seahawks through their 3-0 start.

Macdonald previews Seahawks’ Monday night showdown in Detroit

Seattle’s defense has looked revitalized under new head coach Mike Macdonald. The unit leads the league while allowing a miniscule 4.7 yards per pass attempt and is tied for fifth with 11 sacks. Plus, the run defense that’s been an Achilles heel for multiple years has put up respectable numbers near the middle of the pack while allowing 349 rushing yards and 4.4 yards per carry.

On offense, Geno Smith has been is usual uber-accurate self and wide receiver DK Metcalf is coming off back-to-back 100-yard games. The pair have helped Seattle produce the fifth-most passing yards in NFL (787).

But one big challenge the team still faces is navigating the difficulties of the NFL season with an offensive line that has had its share of struggles.

Former NFL quarterback Brock Huard saw an alarming stat shared on social media by reporter Brian Nemhauser that illustrates the difficulties the group has had thus far.

Nemhauser wrote that when Smith throws passes in under 2.5 seconds, he’s still being pressured 19.7% of the time, the third-highest mark in the league. Meanwhile, quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Derek Carr and Josh Allen have all been pressured under 7% of the time in the same situations.

“When that ball is out in one thousand one, one thousand two, you’ve got to be almost beaten clean (to give up a pressure),” Huard said. “It’s almost like not picking up the stunt. In order to get pressure on the quarterback that quickly, it is a massive breakdown. That is something that’s going to have to be cleaned up, and it’s going to be a point of emphasis, I’m sure, come Monday night because of that monster you’ve got to block off the edge.”

The monster

The monster Huard is referring to is Lions defensive end and NFL sack leader Aidan Hutchinson. The 2022 No. 2 overall pick already has 6 1/2 sacks, which includes a 4 1/2-sack outing in Week 2 against Tampa Bay.

Hutchinson also leads the league with 25 total pressures and has the second-highest pass rush grade at 94.2, per Pro Football Focus.

He will be matched up against a Seahawks offensive line that has the fourth-lowest pass blocking grade at 53.2 and is down to its third-string right tackle. Starting guards Laken Tomlinson and Anthony Bradford and tackle Stone Forsythe all rank in the top 50 of most pressures allowed.

Listen to the full conversation at this link or in the audio player in this story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6-10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on Seattle Seahawks

• Seattle Seahawks Injury Report: 5 key defensive players miss practice
• Rost: Could Seahawks be heading for another shootout with Lions?
• How Huard expects a Seahawks reunion with veteran OT to play out
• DK Metcalf at his best? Three ways Huard says he’s grown
• How real is Seattle Seahawks’ defensive dominance? 10 stats that stand out

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Zac Hereth

Huard: An alarming Seahawks stat through three games

The Seattle Seahawks have had a lot go right early this season, but one constant struggle has remained from years past.

4 seconds ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Time to pay D.K. Metcalf? “If you don’t, somebody else will”

NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah (@movethesticks) joins Brock & Salk to answer the question: should the Seahawks be thinking about extending DK Metcalf? His answer is clear.

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald Miami Dolphins 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Klatt: Why Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald isn’t just a defensive guru

FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt shared an anecdote about Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald from when he was at Michigan in 2021.

23 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Can the #Seahawks FINALLY prove themselves on Monday Night Football?

A lot has been said about the undefeated #SeattleSeahawks in regards to who they’ve played through 3 weeks, but will Monday Night Football be their first REAL test of the year? Brock Huard & Mike Salk break down the upcoming visit to the Motor City as the Hawks are set face the 2-1 #DetroitLions. Listen […]

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon Miami Dolphins 2024...

Cameron Van Til

‘We put our track shoes on’: How Seahawks’ D rebounded

The Seattle Seahawks bottled up Miami Dolphins star wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle during a dominant defensive performance.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Jason Peters...

Brent Stecker

How Huard expects a Seahawks reunion with veteran OT to play out

Former NFL quarterback Brock Huard weighs in on the Seattle Seahawks reportedly considering a reunion with 42-year-old tackle Jason Peters.

2 days ago

Huard: An alarming Seahawks stat through three games