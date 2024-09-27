Close
Preview: Unbeaten WSU Cougars face No. 25 Boise State in key clash

Sep 27, 2024, 9:56 AM

WSU Cougars Boise State Broncos preview John Mateer...

WSU Cougars quarterback John Mateer runs for a TD against the UW Huskies in the 2024 Apple Cup. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

WSU COUGARS (4-0) at No. 25 BOISE STATE (2-1)

Saturday, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Series record: Washington State leads 5-1.

What’s at stake?

A pair of future Pac-12 Conference foes meet in a highly intriguing matchup that could have ramifications come December. The Cougars survived last week’s 54-52 double overtime win over San Jose State but now face their first true road setting of the season in what could be their toughest game. The Broncos rebounded from their narrow Week 2 loss at Oregon by thumping Portland State at home last week and resting some of their key players, including star running back Ashton Jeanty.

Key matchup

Boise State QB Maddux Madsen vs. Washington State’s secondary. Teams should be loading up to stop the run because of what Jeanty and his fellow running backs have done in the first three games. That means the Broncos’ offensive success could come down to what Madsen is able to accomplish through the air while facing a Washington State secondary that is 132nd out of 133 teams giving up nearly 320 yards per game passing, including 375 to San Jose State QB Emmett Brown last week.

Players to watch

Washington State: Everything with the Cougars right now begins and ends with QB John Mateer, who is third in the country in total yards per game at 381.8, seventh in TD passes with 11 and has at least one rushing TD and one passing TD in each of the first four games. Mateer had 390 yards passing and 111 yards rushing last week against San Jose State.

Boise State: Jeanty. Through three games, he has rushed for 586 yards and nine touchdowns, and averages a whopping 10.5 yards per carry. Jeanty had just 11 touches in the win over Portland State meaning he should be well rested against a Washington State defense that has gone six straight games without allowing a 100-yard rusher dating to last season.

Facts & figures

Boise State is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since a two-week stint in November 2020. The Broncos are 113-21 all-time when ranked. … Washington State has started 4-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1906-07. … Boise State leads the country with seven plays of 50 yards or more so far this season. … Teams last met in 2017, a while 47-44 triple overtime victory by the Cougars that was highlighted by the late Tyler Hilinski coming off the bench to throw three TDs as Washington State rallied from a 21-point deficit.

