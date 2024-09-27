Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks at Lions Info: TV, radio, uniforms and more

Sep 27, 2024, 11:47 AM

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith Detroit Lions...

Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks runs against Alex Anzalone of the Detroit Lions. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

(Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

The Seattle Seahawks will get their first big test of the season in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions, and it will come in front of a national audience.

Klatt: Why Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald isn’t just a defensive guru

The 3-0 Seahawks will be featured on Monday Night Football when they take on the 2-1 Lions, who are another promising team in the NFC.

Here’s all the information you need for the game, including TV and radio coverage, the uniform matchup and the history between the two teams.

Week 3: Seattle Seahawks (3-0) vs. Detroit Lions (2-1)

When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30

TV broadcast: ABC (KOMO 4 in Seattle) and ESPN+ (streaming)
TV announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst)

Seahawks Radio broadcast: Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
Seahawks Radio streaming: Seattle Sports app, KIRO Newsradio app, official Seahawks app
Seahawks Radio announcers: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (analyst) and Jen Mueller (sideline)

If you are more than 100 miles from Seattle, click here to find the nearest Seahawks Radio Network affiliate. For details on streaming Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

Pregame and postgame

Seahawks Radio Pregame starts at 2 p.m. Monday
Seahawks Radio Postgame airs for three hours after the game.
Pregame/halftime/postgame analysts: Michael Bumpus, Ray Roberts, Brian Walters, Paul Moyer

Uniform matchup

Seahawks: White jerseys and pants, blue helmets

Lions: Black jerseys and pants, alternate blue helmets

History

The Seahawks and Lions are meeting for the fourth straight season, and recent history has been on Seattle’s side. The Hawks beat Detroit 37-31 in overtime on Sept. 17, 2023, won a shootout in 2022 by the score of 48-45, and blew out the Lions 51-29 at the end of the 2021 season.

The Seahawks have the advantage in the all-time series over Detroit with a 13-5 record.

Seattle has won six straight meetings against the Lions dating back to 2015, as well as nine out of the last 10 dating back to 2003.

Looking backwards and forward

Week 3: The Seahawks improved to 3-0 under new head coach Mike Macdonald with a 24-3 win at home over the Miami Dolphins. The Lions beat the Cardinals 20-13 in Arizona.

Week 5: The Seahawks return to Lumen Field on Sunday, Oct. 6 to take on the New York Giants (1-2). The Lions will have their bye week before going to Dallas on Oct. 13.

More on Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

Macdonald previews Seahawks’ Monday night showdown in Detroit
Seahawks share updates on returns for injured Nwosu and Lucas
Lions lose two players before meeting Seattle Seahawks on MNF
Three-time Lions Pro Bowler Ragnow out for Lions vs Seattle Seahawks
Uniforms set for Seahawks on MNF, including new look for Lions

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Boye Mafe...

Zac Hereth

Latest Seahawks injury report is another lengthy one

A number of key defensive players were listed as out or limited for the Seattle Seahawks' walk-through practice Friday.

20 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Zac Hereth

Huard: An alarming Seahawks stat through three games

The Seattle Seahawks have had a lot go right early this season, but one constant struggle has remained from years past.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith Detroit Lions...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Seahawks at Lions Info: TV, radio, uniforms and more

The Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions will meet in Week 4 of the NFL season in a marquee Monday Night Football matchup.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Cameron Van Til

Macdonald previews Seahawks’ Monday night showdown in Detroit

Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald discusses what stands out about the Detroit Lions ahead of their big Monday Night Football clash.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Could Seahawks be heading for another shootout with Lions?

The past three matchups between the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions have seen plenty of points put on the scoreboard.

6 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Lions Detroit Dan Campbell...

Larry Lage

Seahawks-Lions Preview: Detroit’s Campbell has been humbled by Seattle

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell goes into a Monday Night Football matchup with the Seattle Seahawks having lost to them three years in a row.

21 hours ago

Seahawks at Lions Info: TV, radio, uniforms and more