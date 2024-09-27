The Seattle Seahawks will get their first big test of the season in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions, and it will come in front of a national audience.

The 3-0 Seahawks will be featured on Monday Night Football when they take on the 2-1 Lions, who are another promising team in the NFC.

Here’s all the information you need for the game, including TV and radio coverage, the uniform matchup and the history between the two teams.

Week 3: Seattle Seahawks (3-0) vs. Detroit Lions (2-1)

• When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30

• TV broadcast: ABC (KOMO 4 in Seattle) and ESPN+ (streaming)

• TV announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst)

• Seahawks Radio broadcast: Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

• Seahawks Radio streaming: Seattle Sports app, KIRO Newsradio app, official Seahawks app

• Seahawks Radio announcers: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (analyst) and Jen Mueller (sideline)

If you are more than 100 miles from Seattle, click here to find the nearest Seahawks Radio Network affiliate. For details on streaming Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

Pregame and postgame

• Seahawks Radio Pregame starts at 2 p.m. Monday

• Seahawks Radio Postgame airs for three hours after the game.

• Pregame/halftime/postgame analysts: Michael Bumpus, Ray Roberts, Brian Walters, Paul Moyer

Uniform matchup

• Seahawks: White jerseys and pants, blue helmets

• Lions: Black jerseys and pants, alternate blue helmets

History

The Seahawks and Lions are meeting for the fourth straight season, and recent history has been on Seattle’s side. The Hawks beat Detroit 37-31 in overtime on Sept. 17, 2023, won a shootout in 2022 by the score of 48-45, and blew out the Lions 51-29 at the end of the 2021 season.

The Seahawks have the advantage in the all-time series over Detroit with a 13-5 record.

Seattle has won six straight meetings against the Lions dating back to 2015, as well as nine out of the last 10 dating back to 2003.

Looking backwards and forward

• Week 3: The Seahawks improved to 3-0 under new head coach Mike Macdonald with a 24-3 win at home over the Miami Dolphins. The Lions beat the Cardinals 20-13 in Arizona.

• Week 5: The Seahawks return to Lumen Field on Sunday, Oct. 6 to take on the New York Giants (1-2). The Lions will have their bye week before going to Dallas on Oct. 13.

