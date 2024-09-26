The Seattle Seahawks’ injury report on Thursday was not too encouraging on the defensive side of the ball.

Starting defensive end Leonard Williams (ribs), defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (hamstring), outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee), starting inside linebacker Jerome Baker (hamstring) and starting outside linebacker Boye Mafe (knee) were each listed as non-participants in Thursday’s practice. Starting right guard Anthony Bradford (knee) also was listed as a non-participant.

Meanwhile, starting running back Kenneth Walker III (oblique) was one of six limited participants. Starting tight end Noah Fant (toe), tight end Pharaoh Brown (foot), starting left guard Laken Tomlinson (ankle), outside linebacker Derick Hall (hip) and nose tackle Johnathan Hankins (calf) also were limited.

This was the first of three practice reports for the Seahawks ahead of their Monday Night Football game on the road against the Detroit Lions.

Williams and Murphy both suffered injuries in Seattle’s Week 3 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Williams exited with a rib injury during the Seahawks’ first defensive series of the game, while Murphy sustained a hamstring injury near the midway mark of the second quarter. Both players were initially listed as questionable to return before being declared out at halftime.

Nwosu has been sidelined since suffering a sprained MCL in Seattle’s preseason finale on Aug. 24. Head coach Mike Macdonald said on Monday that the seventh-year veteran should return to practice sometime this week.

Baker missed last week’s game against the Dolphins after suffering a hamstring injury in Seattle’s Week 2 win over the New England Patriots.

Walker was sidelined for the Seahawks’ past two games after exiting with an oblique injury in the fourth quarter of their Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos.

Mafe, Hall and Brown are each back on the injury report after playing in Sunday’s game following a questionable designation last Friday.

Seattle also listed seven players as full participants on its injury report: Starting wide receiver DK Metcalf (hand), starting wide receiver Tyler Lockett (thigh), wide receiver Jake Bobo (knee), starting inside linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder), safety K’Von Wallace (shoulder), running back Kenny McIntosh (hand) and tight end Brady Russell (shoulder).

