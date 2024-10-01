Close
Enter to Win a $5,000 Flooring Makeover for Your Home, presented by Floor Coverings International!

Oct 1, 2024, 2:14 PM | Updated: 2:15 pm

Seattle Sports has teamed up with Floor Coverings International to give you a chance to win a $5,000 flooring makeover for your home!

With Floor Coverings International, the mobile flooring showroom comes to you. Book an appointment, pick out the flooring you like, and they’ll order and install it for you. It’s that easy! Visit fcifloorsseattle.com to book an appointment.

Enter below starting Monday, September 30th, through Sunday, October 13th, 2024.

Restrictions: Gift Certificate only valid to be redeemed in the following Washington State Counties: King, Snohomish, Pierce, Whatcom, Kitsap, Thurston, Island and Skagit counties. Winner must pay sales tax. Flooring depicted in the article image is not the prize.

