3-time Pro Bowler Frank Ragnow declared out for Lions vs Seahawks

Sep 26, 2024, 2:57 PM | Updated: 2:57 pm

Frank Ragnow of the Detroit Lions lines up for a play in the against Carolina in 2023.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow has been declared out for Monday night’s game against the undefeated Seattle Seahawks with a pectoral injury.

Klatt: Why Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald isn’t just a defensive guru

Lions coach Dan Campbell made the announcement Thursday, four days before playing the NFC West-leading Seahawks.

Ragnow is a three-time Pro Bowl player who leads one of the best offensive lines in the league.

The Lions will likely move Graham Glasgow from left guard to center, a position he has played in two of his nine seasons.

NFL standings

Michael Niese, Kayode Awosika and Dan Skipper are potential candidates to start at guard on a reshaped line without Ragnow when the Lions (2-1) host the Seahawks (3-0) on Monday night.

Catch the Seahawks Radio Network broadcast of the Monday Night Football matchup between the Hawks and Detroit Lions on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, and the Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and official Seahawks apps beginning at 2 p.m. Monday with the pregame show. Click here for more on how to hear Seahawks radio coverage.

Larry Lage

