Preview: UW Huskies go cross-country to face 3-0 Rutgers

UW HUSKIES (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at RUTGERS (3-0, 0-0)

Friday, 5 p.m. (FOX)

Series record: Washington leads 2-0.

What’s at stake?

Rutgers is looking for its first 4-0 start since 2012, when Kyle Flood took over after Greg Schiano left to coach Tampa Bay in the NFL. Schiano, who started his second stint in 2020 at the home of college football, now has four straight 3-0 starts.

The Huskies will be making their first cross-country Big Ten road trip. It will be interesting to see how it affects them during a short week. They were impressive in their conference opener at home against Northwestern Saturday.

Marquee cross-country road trips have begun in expanded Big Ten

Players to watch

UW Huskies: Transfer quarterback Will Rogers has completed 84 of 111 passes for 1,048 yards and eight touchdowns. The former Mississippi State player ranks ranks No. 1 in career attempts (1,987), completions (1,385), and completion percentage (.697) among active FBS players. He is No. 2 in passing yards (13,363) and TDs (102).

Rutgers: Tight end Kenny Fletcher. The converted defensive end had seven catches for 61 yards against Virginia Tech last weekend. It was the most catches by a Scarlet Knights tight end in a game since Tyler Kroft had eight at Central Florida in 2013.

UW Huskies vs. Rutgers facts & figures

The Huskies’ current eight-game road win streak is tied for the fourth-longest in the nation. … Washington has won 16 straight conference games — the first 15 in the Pac-12. The Huskies have not allowed a touchdown in three of the last four games. … Jedd Fisch is in his first year as head coach for Washington. He was the head coach at Arizona the previous three seasons. … The Huskies have turned the ball over twice. … Rutgers ranks third nationally in first downs defense (43), sixth in time of possession (35:02), eighth in fewest average penalties (4.0) and ninth in rushing offense (255.7). … Defending Big Ten rushing champion Kyle Monangai has run for 457 yards and five touchdowns, a 152.3 yard average. He was limited to a season-low 84 yards last week. … Transfer Dymere Miller leads the team with 13 catches for 212 yards. Transfer quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis ranks 23rd nationally with 14.36 yards per completion. … The offense has allowed three sacks. … CB Robert Longerbeam sealed the win over the Hokies with an interception with 1:24 to play.

