The Seattle Seahawks reportedly hosted a familiar face on Tuesday in veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters, according to ESPN’s Field Yates, sending a signal of what kind of shape their offensive line is in.

The 42-year-old Peters has quite the résumé as a nine-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and one-time Super Bowl winner, but his longevity in the game is maybe the most impressive accolade. He’s played in every season except one since 2004, and if he were to play this year, it would be his 21st season on an NFL roster.

The 6-foot-4, 328-pound Peters was an in-season addition by the Seahawks in 2023, first joining the practice squad and eventually appearing in eight games, including a pair of starts.

Seattle is in need of some veteran help on the line, with third-year tackle Abraham Lucas on the PUP list and 32-year-old tackle George Fant a recent addition to injured reserve. While the Seahawks are 3-0 and already lead the NFC West by two games, the play of their offensive line continues to be a sore spot even after changing head coaches in the offseason.

A day after Tuesday’s news about Peters, former NFL quarterback Brock Huard weighed in on the situation during his daily Blue 88 segment on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk.

“Well, they know Jason Peters,” Huard said of the Seahawks. “Jason Peters did some good things here a year ago. He knows how to play. He is a very large human. … I think this is a case of a veteran that knows the building, that knows the personnel. And for some still pretty young, green tackles, especially with George Fant out, I think this is some security.”

Huard, who is a FOX football analyst in addition to his Seattle Sports hosting duties, shared how he thinks things will play out between the Seahawks and Peters.

“I would expect he probably comes onto the practice squad, not for this week but I think sooner than later, as just a voice of wisdom, a sounding board in that room,” Huard said. “A little bit of what George Fant honestly was supposed to be, but unfortunately (with) George on the IR, you need somebody not only to be that wisdom but (who) happens to be a snap away that you can activate them from the practice squad.”

It plays to Seattle’s benefit that things are different with practice squads than in Huard’s playing days, some of which is a result of NFL teams now playing 17 games every season rather than 16.

“One of the cool tools compared to… my era in the 1900s when you became (at) 3 1/2 years a vested retirement guy, you couldn’t play on the practice squad – like, you were done. You had surpassed that eligibility and either you made the team or you’re out. Now they have waived so many of those things to do what you have to do. To expand the number of games in the season, you better expand the roster. They’ve expanded the practice squad rosters, eliminated some of those restrictions, and a guy like Peters I think will be a good fit for that room come let’s say next week.”

Brock Huard answers three football questions during the Blue 88 segment at 7:45 a.m. on each edition of Seattle Sports' Brock and Salk.



