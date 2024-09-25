Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE STORM

Plum helps Aces beat Storm 83-76 to sweep playoff series

Sep 24, 2024, 9:19 PM

Seattle Storm Las Vegas Aces Kelsey Plum WNBA Playoffs...

Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces drives ahead of Skylar Diggins-Smith of the Seattle Storm. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 29 points, A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 13 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces closed out the Seattle Storm 83-76 on Tuesday night to advance to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.

Las Vegas Aces 83, Seattle Storm 76: Box score

Las Vegas, which has won 11 straight home games in the playoffs, swept the best-of-three series to set up a rematch of the 2023 WNBA Finals against top-seeded New York starting Sunday. The Aces are trying to become the first team to win three titles in a row since Houston won four straight from 1997-2000 in the league’s first four seasons.

Wilson set a WNBA record by recording 20-plus points and at least 10 rebounds in 13 career playoff games, passing Tamika Catchings and Candace Parker. The WNBA MVP, who missed her first six shots in Game 1, went 5 of 7 from the field in the first quarter and finished 9 of 17.

After Seattle took its first lead of the game with 7:58 left in the fourth quarter, the Aces scored the next seven points for a 71-65 lead on Jackie Young’s fast-break layup.

The Storm had a chance to get within 78-74 with 2:22 left but Ezi Magbegor missed both free throws. Chelsea Gray answered at the other end with a jumper from the free-throw line for an eight-point lead. Tiffany Hayes sealed it with a layup in traffic with 46 seconds to play.

Gray had 12 points and nine assists for Las Vegas. Plum, who was held to only two points in Game 1, finished 11 of 15 from the field.

Gabby Williams scored 20 points and Nneka Ogwumike had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Seattle. Magbegor, who missed Game 1 due to a concussion, added 14 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 13 and Jewell Loyd was held to nine points on 3-of-11 shooting. Seattle was 6 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half before finishing 8 of 23.

Las Vegas made nine straight shots in the first quarter to build an early double-digit lead. Wilson completed a three-point play and Gray sank a 3-pointer on the next possession as Las Vegas opened the game on a 15-4 run. Plum and Gray each added a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to extend it to 23-7.

Wilson, Plum and Gray combined to score all of Las Vegas’ 28 first-quarter points.

Seattle went on a 9-0 run in the second quarter to get within 39-38 as Las Vegas went more than four minutes without making a field goal. But the Aces closed the half on a 6-0 run, capped by Wilson’s two free throws with 2.8 seconds left.

WNBA awards expansion team to Portland that will play in ’26

Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm Las Vegas Aces Kelsey Plum WNBA Playoffs...

The Associated Press

Plum helps Aces beat Storm 83-76 to sweep playoff series

Kelsey Plum scored 29 points, A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 13 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces closed out the Seattle Storm 83-76 on Tuesday night to advance to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.

3 hours ago

Seattle Storm Las Vegas Aces playoffs Chelsea Gray...

The Associated Press

Despite strong start, Seattle Storm fall 78-67 to Aces in Game 1

The two-time defending-champion Las Vegas Aces held the Seattle Storm to a pair of free throws in the fourth quarter in pulling away for a 78-67 victory in Game 1 of the best-of-three series.

2 days ago

Seattle Storm Gabby Williams Las Vegas Aces A'ja Wilson 2024...

Doug Feinberg

WNBA Playoff Preview: Storm face two-time defending champs

The Seattle Storm open the WNBA playoffs with a best-of-three series against the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

4 days ago

Seattle Storm Skylar Diggins-Smith blocked shot Phoenix Mercury 2024...

The Associated Press

Storm race to big lead, spoil Diana Taurasi’s night with 89-70 win over Mercury

The Seattle Storm closed the regular season by routing Phoenix 89-70 in what could be the final home game of Diana Taurasi’s storied career.

5 days ago

WNBA Portland Fire Seattle Storm...

Doug Feinberg

WNBA awards expansion team to Portland that will play in ’26

The WNBA is headed back to Portland, with Oregon’s biggest city getting an expansion team that will begin play starting in 2026.

7 days ago

Seattle Storm Las Vegas Aces A'ja Wilson...

The Associated Press

Without Loyd and Magbegor out, Seattle Storm fall to Aces 85-72

The Seattle Storm played without stars Jewel Loyd and Ezi Magbegor, and Las Vegas' A’ja Wilson set the season record for most rebounds in the Aces' win.

7 days ago

Plum helps Aces beat Storm 83-76 to sweep playoff series