Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Astros overcome terrible start to clinch AL West with win over Mariners

Sep 24, 2024, 8:03 PM | Updated: 8:16 pm

Houston Astros Mariners Seattle Alex Bregman...

The Houston Astros' Alex Bregman homer against the Seattle Mariners on Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY KRISTIE RIEKEN


The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros clinched their fourth straight AL West title with a 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night, overcoming a terrible start to reach the playoffs for an eighth consecutive year.

Houston Astros 4, Seattle Mariners 3: Recap | Box score | Standings

“That’s our goal every year we get to spring training is to win the division,” new manager Joe Espada said. “That’s where everything starts. And their commitment and their purpose is behind everything we do … and that’s something that we take very seriously here.”

The Astros are the first team to win the AL West in four straight seasons since Oakland won five times in a row from 1971-75. It’s the first time they’ve won four consecutive division titles, after winning three in a row on two previous occasions (1997-99 and 2017-19).

Houston limped out to a 7-19 record and trailed Seattle by a season-high 10 games on June 18. But the Astros won their next seven to start a 13-2 stretch as they improved to 46-42 by July 5.

They moved past the Mariners into first place in mid-August and cruised home to their latest division crown by going 79-53 after that awful 26-game stretch.

The Astros overcame numerous injuries to return to the postseason in their first year under Espada, who was hired as a first-time manager after Dusty Baker’s retirement.

Houston’s rotation was decimated by injuries early, with José Urquidy and Cristian Javier both undergoing Tommy John surgery in June, and Framber Valdez missing most of April with elbow inflammation.

The injuries forced the Astros to insert Ronel Blanco and rookie Spencer Arrighetti into the rotation. Blanco threw a no-hitter in his season debut and is second on the team with 12 wins and a 2.88 ERA. Arrighetti has made 28 starts and was selected AL rookie of the month for August after going 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA.

But their problems weren’t limited to pitching. Houston was left scrambling to find an answer at first base after releasing veteran José Abreu with $30.8 million remaining on his contract after he hit .124 through June 13. The lineup went almost three months without Kyle Tucker after the All-Star right fielder fractured his right shin on a foul ball June 3.

Yet the Astros found a way to overcome those obstacles and get back to the playoffs again, as they aim for a third World Series championship after winning in 2017 and 2022.

Houston, which has reached seven consecutive AL Championship Series, captured two other pennants during that stretch before losing World Series matchups with Washington in 2019 and Atlanta in 2021.

Seattle Mariners coverage

Bryce Miller’s big leap has been ‘awesome to watch,’ says MLB insider
Why have Mariners been AL’s best offense this month? Passan weighs in
Passan: How Mariners have stayed alive in uphill battle for playoffs

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Rain then Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
High 64° | Low 50°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Houston Astros Jason Heyward...

The Associated Press

Recap: Astros beat Mariners 4-3 to clinch 4th straight AL West title

Jason Heyward hit a go-ahead, two-run homer and made a dazzling defensive play as the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Tuesday night to clinch their fourth consecutive AL West championship.

3 hours ago

Houston Astros Mariners Seattle Alex Bregman...

Kristie Rieken

Astros overcome terrible start to clinch AL West with win over Mariners

The Houston Astros clinched their fourth straight AL West title with a 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night, overcoming a terrible start to reach the playoffs for an eighth consecutive year.

3 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller...

Zac Hereth

Bryce Miller’s big leap has been ‘awesome to watch,’ says MLB insider

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller has gone through an evolution on the mound in his second season.

9 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Victor Robles...

Brent Stecker

Why have Mariners been AL’s best offense this month? Passan weighs in

The Seattle Mariners have the third-best offense in MLB and best in the AL this month. ESPN's Jeff Passan points to a few players who are behind it.

11 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Justin Turner and Cal Raleigh...

Zac Hereth

Passan: How Mariners are still alive in uphill battle for playoff berth

The Seattle Mariners still have a shot to reach the playoffs with only five games to go. ESPN's Jeff Passan shares why he thinks that is.

13 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Houston Astros...

Brent Stecker

Playoff Race: Where Mariners stand after Game 1 win over Astros

The Seattle Mariners are a little bit closer in the playoff race with just five games to go after Monday's win over the Astros.

1 day ago

Astros overcome terrible start to clinch AL West with win over Mariners