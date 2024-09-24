Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Nine-time Pro Bowl OT reportedly visits Seahawks, his former team

Sep 24, 2024, 3:11 PM

Seattle Seahawks Jason Peters...

Jason Peters in action for the Seattle seahawks during a 2023 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly testing the waters with a veteran offensive lineman – one who was with the team as recently as last season.

At full strength for first time, Seahawks TEs show what they can do

The Seahawks hosted 42-year-old free agent tackle Jason Peters on a visit Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, played eight games and made two starts after being an in-season addition to the squad last year. The news on Peters’ visit comes as Seattle is dealing with injuries to starting right tackle Abraham Lucas and his backup, George Fant.

Lucas remains on injured reserve after having offseason surgery on a lingering knee issue that forced him to miss 11 games last season. Head coach Mike Macdonald said after Monday’s practice that the organization has an internal timeline for Lucas’ return, but declined to go into specifics.

Seahawks share updates on returns for injured Nwosu and Lucas

With Lucas’ health a concern in the offseason, the Seahawks reunited with Fant on a one-year contract as an insurance policy. But Fant left Seattle’s season-opening win over the Denver Broncos with a knee injury and was placed on the IR last Saturday. He will miss at least the next three games.

Stone Forsythe has started the past two games at right tackle. He graded out as Seattle’s top pass blocker and second-best O-lineman overall in last week’s win over the Miami Dolphins, per Pro Football Focus.

Peters joined the Seahawks last season under similar, yet more dire, circumstances. He was signed to the practice squad in September after Lucas and starting left tackle Charles Cross each suffered injuries in the season opener.

Peters logged 199 snaps at right tackle and 16 at right guard for the Seahawks, per PFF. He registered an overall grade of 53.9, allowed 14 pressures and committed four penalties, but didn’t allow a sack.

The 6-foot-4, 328-pound Arkansas product began his decorated career with the Buffalo Bills 2004. After two Pro Bowls and two All-Pro selections in Buffalo, he spent the next 11 seasons as cornerstone of the Philadelphia Eagles. Peters earned seven Pro Bowl nods and five All-Pro selections in Philadelphia.

He spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys, respectively, before coming to Seattle.

If Peters makes an appearance in an NFL game this year, it will mark the 20th season in which he has done so.

More on Seattle Seahawks

• Seahawks share updates on returns for injured Nwosu and Lucas
Why Rayshawn Jenkins was a player the Seahawks wanted
• Rost: What we learned as Seahawks beat Dolphins to stay undefeated
How real is Seahawks’ defensive dominance? 10 stats that stand out
Lions lose two key players on D before meeting Seahawks on MNF

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Jason Peters...

Zac Hereth

Nine-time Pro Bowl OT reportedly visits Seahawks, his former team

The Seattle Seahawks hosted 42-year-old free agent Jason Peters on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

3 seconds ago

Seattle Seahawks Pharoah Brown Miami Dolphins 2024...

Cameron Van Til

At full strength for first time, Seahawks TEs show what they can do

Seattle Seahawks tight ends Noah Fant, AJ Barner and Pharoah Brown totaled 10 catches for 82 yards in Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Lions Detroit Dan Campbell...

Dave Hogg

Lions lose 2 key players on D before meeting Seahawks on MNF

On Monday, Detroit fans found out the Lions will go into a big Monday night game against the Seahawks without two key players on defense.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf...

Tim Booth

Sitting atop NFC West, Seahawks know tests to get tougher

To Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, there were too many glaring mistakes Sunday that even a dominant win shouldn’t overshadow.

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Leslie Frazier...

Zac Hereth

The important role Leslie Frazier has with Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald shared how veteran coach Leslie Frazier been an experienced voice to lean on.

7 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks share updates on returns for injured Nwosu and Lucas

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald detailed when the team could get Uchenna Nwosu back, and said there's an "internal timeline" on OL Abraham Lucas.

24 hours ago

Nine-time Pro Bowl OT reportedly visits Seahawks, his former team