The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly testing the waters with a veteran offensive lineman – one who was with the team as recently as last season.

The Seahawks hosted 42-year-old free agent tackle Jason Peters on a visit Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, played eight games and made two starts after being an in-season addition to the squad last year. The news on Peters’ visit comes as Seattle is dealing with injuries to starting right tackle Abraham Lucas and his backup, George Fant.

Lucas remains on injured reserve after having offseason surgery on a lingering knee issue that forced him to miss 11 games last season. Head coach Mike Macdonald said after Monday’s practice that the organization has an internal timeline for Lucas’ return, but declined to go into specifics.

With Lucas’ health a concern in the offseason, the Seahawks reunited with Fant on a one-year contract as an insurance policy. But Fant left Seattle’s season-opening win over the Denver Broncos with a knee injury and was placed on the IR last Saturday. He will miss at least the next three games.

Stone Forsythe has started the past two games at right tackle. He graded out as Seattle’s top pass blocker and second-best O-lineman overall in last week’s win over the Miami Dolphins, per Pro Football Focus.

Peters joined the Seahawks last season under similar, yet more dire, circumstances. He was signed to the practice squad in September after Lucas and starting left tackle Charles Cross each suffered injuries in the season opener.

Peters logged 199 snaps at right tackle and 16 at right guard for the Seahawks, per PFF. He registered an overall grade of 53.9, allowed 14 pressures and committed four penalties, but didn’t allow a sack.

The 6-foot-4, 328-pound Arkansas product began his decorated career with the Buffalo Bills 2004. After two Pro Bowls and two All-Pro selections in Buffalo, he spent the next 11 seasons as cornerstone of the Philadelphia Eagles. Peters earned seven Pro Bowl nods and five All-Pro selections in Philadelphia.

He spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys, respectively, before coming to Seattle.

If Peters makes an appearance in an NFL game this year, it will mark the 20th season in which he has done so.

