Test Drive with Harnish Auto Family and Support The Carol Milgard Breast Cancer Center

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, make a difference by taking a test drive with Harnish Auto Family in Puyallup, Chevrolet of Everett, or KIA of Everett! For every test drive from October 1-31, $25 will be donated to the Carol Milgard Breast Center. In addition, they will be having Wellness Clinics on the following dates and at the locations below:

October 11: 12p-2p at Harnish Auto Family in Puyallup – 800 River Rd, Puyallup

October 17: 10a-12p at Chevrolet of Everett – 7301 Evergreen Way, Everett

October 17: 12p-2p at KIA of Everett – 229 SW Everett Mall Way, Everett