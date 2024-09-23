Enter to Win Tickets to See the Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants on October 6th!

The Seattle Seahawks season is underway and Seattle Sports wants to make sure you’re there for all the action! Enter for a chance to win four tickets to see the Seahawks face off against the New York Giants at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 6th, 2024.

Boost your chances by entering daily from Wednesday, September 25th through Monday, October 1st 2024.

Don’t miss this opportunity to catch your Seattle Seahawks live! Regular season tickets are available now—grab yours here.