Julio Rodríguez has been doing all he can to keep the Seattle Mariners’ slim playoff hopes alive.

The Final Push: What the Mariners are up against in last week

He was recognized for those efforts on Monday.

Rodríguez was named the American League Player of the Week for Sept. 16-22 after a red-hot week that continued what’s been a torrid month at the plate for the 23-year-old star.

Rodríguez batted .433 (13 of 30) with one double, three home runs, nine RBIs, five runs scored and one stolen base over six games. He had three games with three or more hits and finished the week with a .452 on-base percentage, .767 slugging percentage and 1.218 OPS.

The center fielder clubbed two home runs during Friday’s win over the Rangers and hit a leadoff homer and drove in four in another win on Saturday. However, he also had a baserunning gaffe while avoiding a thrown bat at third base on a bizarre play in extra innings that helped end a scoring threat in a one-run loss to the Yankees on Wednesday.

Rodríguez is the first Mariners player to be named AL Player of the Week this season. He was also the last Seattle player to win the award, doing so in August of 2023.

Despite his stellar showing, Seattle went just 3-3 during the week and saw it’s slim playoff chances shrink even further.

In 137 games, Rodríguez is slashing .272/.326/.407 with 16 doubles, 19 home runs, 63 RBIs and 23 stolen bases in 28 attempts.

