At the pace DK Metcalf is going at, he could be climbing to the top of the Seattle Seahawks’ record books in a receiving category very soon.

Seahawks win | Instant Reaction | Observations | What we learned | Box score

Metcalf torched another defense with a long touchdown reception Sunday. A week after hauling in a 56-yard scoring grab against the New England Patriots, Metcalf one-upped himself with a 71-yard catch-and-run for a TD in Seattle’s 24-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

“Saw it was cover two (defense). Me and (quarterback) Geno (Smith have) been working that certain route since training camp, and it just came to life today,” Metcalf said after win.

Metcalf used a double move to get free behind Miami safety Jevon Holland and Smith found his 6-foot-4 wide receiver streaking wide open down the field for the 71-yard score.

Smith went a touch more in depth into the play after the game.

“That was a play that we have been repping all season,” Smith explained. “Give DK the option to read that (coverage) right there. If we get the coverage we like, he’s gonna take the top off it. So, they’re playing a low quarters (zone) on that side. … We got the safety in the position we want him and he really bit down on the dig route, and DK was able to get behind him. I thought the protection was great, allowed us that extra second we needed to get the ball downfield. That was a big play for us.”

The catch was the longest play for the Seahawks this season. The previous long was Metcalf’s catch last week against the Patriots.

The sixth-year wide receiver moved into sole possession of second place on Seattle’s career list of 50-plus-yard TD receptions at seven. He needs just one more to tie teammate Tyler Lockett and former Seahawks receiver Darrell Jackson.

Metcalf’s long reception wasn’t his only highlight of the day against the Dolphins. He also had a standout catch leaping over Holland down the sideline in the red zone to set up Seattle first touchdown.

Metcalf, who finished the day with four receptions for 104 yards, was also humble that play.

“It’s just football,” he said. “Geno did a good job of extending the play and put the ball to where only I could get it. So it just speaks to, like I said earlier, his accuracy and knowing where to put the ball.”

Smith, however, had a little praise for what his receiver was able to do on that highlight-reel snag.

“That was a great catch by him, a great job to keep his toes in bounds,” Smith said. “Anytime you got a (defensive back) with his back turned to any of our targets, but especially a guy as tall as DK, you want to give him a shot there. And he did a great job right there. I thought that was a great play.”

More on Seattle Seahawks

• Unbeaten Seahawks already up two games in NFC West

• Seahawks Injury Updates: The latest on Williams, Murphy

• Seahawks place George Fant on IR, add OT from practice squad

• Big Ray takes stock of Seahawks’ offensive line issues

• Would Seattle Seahawks consider trading for QB Bryce Young?

Follow @ZacHereth