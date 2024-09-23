Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Unbeaten Seahawks already up two games in NFC West

Sep 22, 2024, 6:16 PM | Updated: 7:21 pm

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald and mascot Blitz...

Head coach Mike Macdonald of the Seattle Seahawks and mascot Blitz celebrate a win over the Dolphins. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

After beating the Miami Dolphins 24-3 at Lumen Field on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks remained unbeaten and improved to 3-0 under new head coach Mike Macdonald.

Seahawks win | Instant Reaction | Observations | What we learned | Box score

They also grabbed a two-game lead in the NFC West with Arizona, Los Angeles and San Francisco all off to 1-2 starts.

But the Seahawks aren’t resting on their laurels.

“I’m glad we won today,” Macdonald said after Sunday’s win. “We got a long way to go. It’s a long season. We got a big game coming up (on Monday Night Football at the Detroit Lions), but we’re not talking about (winning the) division. Our first goal is to win each game, and the next goal is to get in the dance, then the next goal is to win the division. So, we’re a long way away from there. We can help our chances again next week if we go to Detroit and get a win.”

Well, at least the first part of Macdonald’s plan has been achieved thus far. Seattle joined the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers as the only teams to win their first three games of the season so far. The Kansas City Chiefs (playing Sunday night) and Buffalo Bills (Monday night) could also join that club.

The difference between Macdonald’s Seahawks and the rest of those clubs? Seattle is the only one with a new head coach.

According to John Boyle of Seahawks.com, the first-year coach is the first in Seattle history to win his first three games with the franchise. Macdonald, 37, is also just the fifth coach since 2000 to begin his coaching career 3-0 while being under 40 years old, according to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press. Miami coach Mike McDaniel is one of the others.

It wasn’t always pretty for Seattle in Sunday’s win despite a lopsided final score. The Seahawks jumped on the short-handed Dolphins early as they struggled without starting quarterback Tua Tagavoailoa.

After Seattle gained a 17-3 lead on a 71-yard connection between quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf on the final play of the first quarter, the score remained as such into the fourth quarter. Miami had a chance to pull within a score while down to its third-string QB early in the fourth, but the Seahawks came away with the fourth-and-goal stop they needed to set up a 98-yard drive to ice the game.

“All that matters is that we win,” Smith said. “However you get it done, I’m not really particular about that. 3-0, it’s a great start, but we still got more games to play. … We got to lock in and make sure that we put these games behind us – because we already played them – and get ready for the next one.”

More on Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks’ DK Metcalf torches another defense with long TD
Seahawks Injury Updates: The latest on Williams, Murphy
• Seahawks place George Fant on IR, add OT from practice squad
• Big Ray takes stock of Seahawks’ offensive line issues
• Would Seattle Seahawks consider trading for QB Bryce Young?
• Seahawks could have a big development brewing at CB

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks’ DK Metcalf torches another defense with long TD

The Seattle Seahawks' big-bodied wide receiver showed off his big-play ability once again against the Miami Dolphins.

5 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks Byron Murphy II hamstring injury Miami Dolphins 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks Injury Updates: The latest on Williams, Murphy

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams and rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II both exited with injuries on Sunday.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Tim Booth

Recap: Seahawks win 24-3 as Miami deals with another QB injury

Geno Smith threw for 289 yards and a 71-yard touchdown to DK Metcalf, and the Seattle Seahawks beat Miami 24-3 on Sunday where the attention turned to another injury suffered by a Dolphins quarterback.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Zach Charbonnet...

Stacy Rost

Rost: What we learned as Seahawks beat Dolphins to stay undefeated

There's some good and some bad from the Seattle Seahawks' third straight win, and something important to note about their 3-0 start.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks TE Pharaoh Brown...

Zac Hereth

Observations from Seahawks’ 24-3 victory over Dolphins

What stood out as the Seattle Seahawks improved to 3-0 with a 24-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Lumen Field.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Rayshawn Jenkins...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Instant Reaction: Seahawks stay undefeated with win over Dolphins

After the Seahawks rolled to a win at home over the Dolphins, the voices from Seattle Sports' daily shows share their thoughts.

3 hours ago

Unbeaten Seahawks already up two games in NFC West