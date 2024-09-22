Close
Astros star hurt before Seattle Mariners’ huge series in Houston

Sep 22, 2024, 3:50 PM | Updated: 3:51 pm

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JOSHUA KOCH


The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez exited Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, a day before a huge series for the Seattle Mariners begins in Houston.

Mariners walked off by Semien’s single in costly 6-5 loss to Texas

Alvarez suffered a right knee contusion after sliding into second base on a double in the third inning. After the slide, he stood up and bent over and put his hands on his knees in pain after taking a few steps. Astros training staff and manager Joe Espada went out to check on him.

Alvarez tried to walk it off but continued to put his hands to his knees and up on his head in pain after just a few steps. He was replaced by Mauricio Dubón.

Espada said after the game that Alvarez is “pretty sore” and was undergoing imaging on his knee, according to Chandler Rome, who covers the Astros for The Athletic.

When Alvarez exited the game, which Houston lost 9-8, he was 2 for 2 with a single and a double. This came a day after Alvarez went 4 for 4 with a homer in a 10-4 victory for the Astros over the Angels on Saturday.

Alvarez is hitting .308 with 35 homers and 86 RBIs to lead the Astros in all three categories.

The Astros entered Sunday with a five-game lead over the Mariners in the AL West standings. Seattle is just two games back of two of the American League’s three wild cards with only six games to go.

Seattle Sports staff made additions to this post.

Saturday: Seattle Mariners’ red-hot Julio torments Texas with another HR

