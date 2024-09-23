SEATTLE – Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams and rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II both exited with injuries in the first half of Sunday’s 24-3 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Williams suffered a rib injury during Seattle’s first defensive series of the game, while Murphy sustained a hamstring injury near the midway mark of the second quarter. Both players were initially listed as questionable to return before being declared out at halftime.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said after the game that he doesn’t know the severity of either injury.

Despite being without Williams for nearly the entire game and Murphy for most of it, Seattle totaled six sacks, 12 quarterback hits and seven tackles for loss in a suffocating performance.

Second-year outside linebacker Derick Hall had a breakout game with two sacks, four quarterback hits, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble. Outside linebacker Boye Mafe, defensive lineman Jarran Reed, defensive end Dre’Mont Jones and linebacker Tyrel Dodson also had one sack apiece.

“It speaks to their depth and resiliency,” Macdonald said. “I thought the front, they played a tremendous game. So all those guys, the coaches included, I thought they did a great job getting the guys ready to play.”

Through the first two weeks of the season, Williams had 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss and eight quarterback hits – the latter of which ranked second in the NFL. The Seahawks acquired Williams in a midseason trade with the New York Giants last year and then re-signed him to a three-year, $64.5 million contract in March. Williams, a 10-year veteran, had four sacks and nine tackles for loss in 10 games with Seattle last season.

Murphy, who was No. 16 overall pick out of Texas in April’s draft, had 0.5 sacks, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit through his first two games.

