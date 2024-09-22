Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners walked off by Semien’s single in costly 6-5 loss to Texas

Sep 22, 2024, 2:38 PM | Updated: 3:56 pm

Seattle Mariners Texas Rangers Marcus Semien...

Marcus Semien of the Texas Rangers celebrates his walk-off single to beat the Seattle Mariners. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien’s line single into the left field corner scored Leody Taveras as the Texas Rangers rallied from a five-run deficit in a 6-5, walk-off win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday in the defending World Series champions’ home finale.

Texas Rangers 6, Seattle Mariners 5: Box score | Standings

“It hasn’t been the year we wanted, but the fans still show up for us,” Semien said following the win in front of the Rangers’ eighth sellout crowd this season. “Glad we ended it like that. We just want to finish strong.”

The Rangers, who were eliminated from postseason contention on Friday, improved to 7-61 when trailing after six innings.

The Mariners are two games out of the last AL wild-card spot and five out of first place in the AL West with six games remaining. Seattle, which closes out the season with three games at Houston and then hosting the Oakland Athletics, missed an opportunity to gain ground as Houston, Kansas City and Minnesota all lost Sunday.

Taveras had tied the score at 5-all with a solo homer in the seventh inning and finished with three hits — all from the sixth inning onward.

The Mariners built a 5-0 lead on Dylan Moore’s RBI single in the second inning, Cal Raleigh’s solo home run in the third and a three-run sixth that included Victor Robles singling in two runs, stealing second base and scoring when a pickoff attempt led to two Texas errors.

The Rangers countered by cutting the deficit to one run in the sixth on an RBI single by Josh Smith and a three-run homer by Wyatt Langford off starter Bryan Woo, who allowed four runs on seven hits in six innings.

Raleigh hit his career-best 31st home run. Andrés Muñoz (3-7) took the loss.

Texas starter Andrew Heaney allowed four earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Kirby Yates (7-2) worked an inning of relief and earned the victory.

SCHERZER’S FUTURE

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, placed on the injured list on Saturday with a hamstring strain, said he would like to return to the Texas Rangers after his contract expires next week.

“But I also know when you’re a free agent, you know, I’ve been in free agency two other times in my career. I get how this goes,” the 40-year-old Scherzer said.

Scherzer made 17 regular-season starts for the Rangers over a season and a half and pitched twice in last year’s ALCS and once in the World Series.

TAKING TWO FOR THE TEAM

The Mariners needed only two innings to tie and break the modern record for being hit by pitches in a season at 113. Raleigh was plunked by an 85 mph slider from Heaney in the first inning, and J.P. Crawford was tagged by a 90 mph fastball from Heaney in the second. The mark of 112 was held by the 2022 New York Mets.

UP NEXT

Seattle Mariners RHP Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.06 ERA) will open a three-game series at Houston on Monday against Astros RHP Hunter Brown (11-8, 3.57 ERA).

Texas Rangers RHP Nathan Eovaldi (11-8, 3.96) will face Oakland RHP Mitch Spence (8-9, 4.30) on Tuesday in the opener of the Athletics’ final home series before they relocate to Sacramento next season with plans to move to Las Vegas in 2028.

Astros star hurt before Seattle Mariners’ huge series in Houston

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Slight Chance Light Rain
High 69° | Low 57°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at Rangers today at 11:35am

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez...

Joshua Koch

Astros star hurt before Seattle Mariners’ huge series in Houston

Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez exited Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, a day before a huge series for the Seattle Mariners begins in Houston.

5 minutes ago

Seattle Mariners...

Zac Hereth

How Mariners can move into tie for final AL wild card spot on Sunday

The Seattle Mariners have the opportunity to enter the season's final week in a tie for the final American League wild card berth.

19 hours ago

Seattle Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez...

Schuyler Dixon

Rodríguez drives in four, Mariners beat Rangers 8-4

Julio Rodríguez homers for a second straight game and the Seattle Mariners collect 16 hits as they keep their playoff hopes afloat.

20 hours ago

Seattle Mariners OF Julio Rodríguez...

Zac Hereth

Video: Red-hot Julio torments Texas with another home run

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez hits his seventh home run of the season off the Texas Rangers.

23 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez home run Texas Rangers 2024...

Stephen Hawkins

Julio homers twice, has five RBIs as Mariners beat Rangers 8-2

Julio Rodríguez homered twice and drove in five runs as the AL wild card-chasing Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 8-2.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners OF Victor Robles...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Mariners in tough spot needing big help to make playoffs

Seattle Sports' Bob Stelton answers four questions about the Seattle Mariners with just nine games left in the regular season.

2 days ago

Mariners walked off by Semien’s single in costly 6-5 loss to Texas