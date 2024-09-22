Poll Update: Why WSU Cougars could crack top 25 very soon

The WSU Cougars aren’t in the Associated Press top 25 yet, but next week could be a different story.

WSU Cougars in College Football Playoff? Why ESPN gives them a real shot

Not only is undefeated Washington State the first team outside of the top 25 in Sunday’s new poll, but the new No. 25 team in the country is right in front of the Cougs in more ways than one. Boise State (2-1) has cracked the top 25 for the first time since 2020 just ahead of hosting WSU in a marquee matchup next Saturday night. That makes it a near certainty that the Cougars would be in next week’s top 25 if they beat the Broncos.

Wazzu scored an epic 54-52 win in double overtime over San Jose State on Friday to improve to 4-0. The Cougars have a pair of wins over teams from Power Four conferences: the UW Huskies of the Big Ten, and the Texas Tech Red Raiders of the Big 12. Both UW and Texas Tech are 3-1, which should only help WSU in the eyes of poll voters.

WSU had 67 points in the AP voting, just two less than Boise State and four more than the next team outside of the top 25, Indiana.

In Sunday’s Coaches Poll, WSU was also the first team out of the top 25 with 94 points. That was well behind the No. 25 team in that poll, Kansas State (116) but considerably ahead of Indiana (67). Notably, Boise State in not in the Coaches Poll top 25 with just 42 points in the voting.

WSU and Boise State will meet at 7 p.m. next Saturday, Sept. 28 in a game that will air on FS1. The WSU radio broadcast will be available on the Seattle Sports app as well as on 770 AM in the Puget Sound area.

The UW Huskies did not register any votes for the AP poll after defeating Northwestern 24-5 in their Big Ten debut on Saturday, but did get six points in the Coaches Poll.

Washington plays Rutgers (3-0) at 5 p.m. Friday on FOX.

