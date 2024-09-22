The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting running back Kenneth Walker III and starting inside linebacker Jerome Baker for Sunday afternoon’s Week 3 clash against the Miami Dolphins at Lumen Field.

Walker and Baker were both designated as inactive Sunday morning after being listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report.

Walker will miss a second consecutive game after suffering an oblique injury in the Seahawks’ season-opening win over the Denver Broncos. Zach Charbonnet is in line to be the starting running back again, with second-year pro Kenny McIntosh as the backup. Charbonnet rushed for just 38 yards on 14 carries against the New England Patriots’ stout run defense last week. McIntosh didn’t receive a touch.

Baker exited last week’s win over the Patriots with a hamstring injury early in the second quarter. He was replaced by rookie fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight, who played the rest of the way. Knight is in line to make his first career start Sunday.

Seattle already ruled out edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu on Friday and moved right tackle George Fant to the injured reserve on Saturday. Nwosu continues to recover from a sprained MCL that he suffered during the Seahawks’ preseason finale, while Fant was injured in the season opener.

Outside linebacker Boye Mafe (knee), outside linebacker Derick Hall (hip), safety K’Von Wallace (shoulder), backup tight end Pharaoh Brown (foot) and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (foot) are all active after being listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Seattle’s other inactives are center Olu Oluwatimi, guard Sataoa Laumea, offensive tackle Michael Jerrell and defensive end Myles Adams.

Miami’s inactives include starting running back Raheem Mostert, who was listed as doubtful with a chest injury on Friday’s injury report.

